Obituary Notice: Diane Marie Knauss
Originally Published: June 23, 2020 5:13 p.m.
Diane Marie Knauss was born on February 7, 1961 in Long Beach, California and died on June 14, 2020 in Red Rock, Arizona. Final arrangement are being handled through Desert Sunset Funeral Home of Tucson, Arizona.
