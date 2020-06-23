Obituary Notice: Arthur Kent Johnson
Originally Published: June 23, 2020 5:14 p.m.
Arthur Kent Johnson, age 74, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on June 17, 2020 in Prescott Valley. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
