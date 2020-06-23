Obituary: Keith Allan Mathis

Keith Allan Mathis was born on October 24, 1955, in Wickenburg Arizona, to Pete and Agnes Mathis. He entered into rest June 13, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona.

Keith graduated from Wickenburg high school in 1974. He loved playing baseball for the Wranglers. Keith enjoyed photography, a good laugh, and was known for his kind and compassionate spirit.

Keith was preceded in death by his father, Pete, and his mother, Agnes, sister, Pauline Mathis-Allen and brothers, Donald and Jason Mathis. He is survived by his sisters, Midge Mathis and Jean Mason, his brothers Trace Mathis, Jim Mathis, and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Information provided by survivors.