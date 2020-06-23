Obituary: Keith Allan Mathis
Keith Allan Mathis was born on October 24, 1955, in Wickenburg Arizona, to Pete and Agnes Mathis. He entered into rest June 13, 2020, in Prescott, Arizona.
Keith graduated from Wickenburg high school in 1974. He loved playing baseball for the Wranglers. Keith enjoyed photography, a good laugh, and was known for his kind and compassionate spirit.
Keith was preceded in death by his father, Pete, and his mother, Agnes, sister, Pauline Mathis-Allen and brothers, Donald and Jason Mathis. He is survived by his sisters, Midge Mathis and Jean Mason, his brothers Trace Mathis, Jim Mathis, and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Information provided by survivors.
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 22, 2020
- Superior Court remands all counts against Prescott Valley eye doctor Michael Ham
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 20, 2020
- COVID-19 Update: Arizona adds more than 6,300 new cases in 2 days; Yavapai County records 32
- It’s unanimous: No mask mandates in Quad Cities, county
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 13, 2020
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 20, 2020
- George Floyd protest comes to Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 7, 2020
- Bodies found inside buried car in Iowa; possibly the 2 missing Chino Valley residents
- Obituary: Dustin David Olague
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 10, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: