Obituary: Jerolyn Davidson

Jerolyn Davidson was a loving wife, and friend. She was born on December 13, 1944 in Hartford, Connecticut and went to school in Concord, New Hampshire. She recently passed away in Prescott on June 5, 2020 of natural causes. Jerolyn moved to Prescott in 1979. She became the front desk manager of the Colony Inn on Gurley Street.

There she met her friend and future business partner, Deb Walker. Together Jerolyn and Deb started the Whiskey Row Emporium Antique Store, which they ran for several years.

Jerolyn was interested in the study of herbs. Eastern medicine, and antiques. But most of all, she loved gardening. The flowers, birds, and bees will miss her presence, as well as all the people whose lives she touched.

She is survived by her husband Rick, and other family members. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.





Information provided by survivors.