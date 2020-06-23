Obituary: Ethel Hewitt

Ethel Hewitt, 86, passed away June 20, 2020 in Safford, Arizona.

She was born August 11, 1933 in Durks, Arkansas to John and Mary (Messick) Bagley.



She is survived by her son, Wayne (Jackie) Hewitt; grandsons, Travis (Alyssa) Hewitt, Andrew Hewitt and Craig (Angel) Hewitt; great-grandsons, Taylor Hewitt, Garret Hewitt and Devon Hewitt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy F. Hewitt.

Graveside services will be held Friday June 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.