Obituary: Ethel Hewitt
Ethel Hewitt, 86, passed away June 20, 2020 in Safford, Arizona.
She was born August 11, 1933 in Durks, Arkansas to John and Mary (Messick) Bagley.
She is survived by her son, Wayne (Jackie) Hewitt; grandsons, Travis (Alyssa) Hewitt, Andrew Hewitt and Craig (Angel) Hewitt; great-grandsons, Taylor Hewitt, Garret Hewitt and Devon Hewitt. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy F. Hewitt.
Graveside services will be held Friday June 26, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 22, 2020
- Superior Court remands all counts against Prescott Valley eye doctor Michael Ham
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 20, 2020
- COVID-19 Update: Arizona adds more than 6,300 new cases in 2 days; Yavapai County records 32
- It’s unanimous: No mask mandates in Quad Cities, county
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 13, 2020
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 20, 2020
- George Floyd protest comes to Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 7, 2020
- Bodies found inside buried car in Iowa; possibly the 2 missing Chino Valley residents
- Obituary: Dustin David Olague
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 10, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: