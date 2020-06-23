Obituary: Ellen Carroll Carter (Kartstein)
Ellen Carroll Carter (Kartstein), born September 30, 1951, passed away on June 21st 2020 after a short illness.
Ellen moved to Prescott with her husband after retiring from a long career where she wore many different hats. Ellen loved trying and learning new things all of the time. She will be remembered for her passion for life and the joy that she brought to others that she met and knew.
Ellen, beloved wife and friend will be missed by all that knew her. She is survived by her husband, Steven Kartstein; sister, Wendy Llew Carter (Hackley); cousins, Janis Russell and William and Patti Ortiz, the best family/friends anyone could ask for.
Please consider donating in Ellen’s name to either the Yavapai Humane Society or the San Diego Zoo Global. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 20, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 22, 2020
- Superior Court remands all counts against Prescott Valley eye doctor Michael Ham
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 21, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 19, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 20, 2020
- COVID-19 Update: Arizona adds more than 6,300 new cases in 2 days; Yavapai County records 32
- It’s unanimous: No mask mandates in Quad Cities, county
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 13, 2020
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 18, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 20, 2020
- George Floyd protest comes to Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 7, 2020
- Bodies found inside buried car in Iowa; possibly the 2 missing Chino Valley residents
- Obituary: Dustin David Olague
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 10, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: