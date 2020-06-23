Obituary: Ellen Carroll Carter (Kartstein)

Ellen Carroll Carter (Kartstein), born September 30, 1951, passed away on June 21st 2020 after a short illness.

Ellen moved to Prescott with her husband after retiring from a long career where she wore many different hats. Ellen loved trying and learning new things all of the time. She will be remembered for her passion for life and the joy that she brought to others that she met and knew.

Ellen, beloved wife and friend will be missed by all that knew her. She is survived by her husband, Steven Kartstein; sister, Wendy Llew Carter (Hackley); cousins, Janis Russell and William and Patti Ortiz, the best family/friends anyone could ask for.

Please consider donating in Ellen’s name to either the Yavapai Humane Society or the San Diego Zoo Global. Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.





Information provided by survivors.