Obituary: Brenda Jade (Bates)

The final curtain closed on the earthly life of Brenda Jade (Bates) File as she slept into the arms of Jesus in Prescott Valley, Arizona, on June 6, 2020. Suffering from breast cancer, at 67, her finale from life’s stage was difficult, yet her entrance to Heaven was out of this world. Brenda was born in Long Beach, Calif. and as a teen was crowned Miss San Pedro, then became part of a musical touring group to Australia; a gifted performer on stage.

A notable highlight with her daughter was when they took a Caribbean cruise. It was ever a delight to hear her robust singing, humor, watch her character acting, love for people, and witness her vibrant faith in Jesus. She is survived by her beloved children, John Spencer File and Nicolette Autumn File, both in the Prescott area.

The memorial service is scheduled for June 26 at 12 noon at Willow Lake Park in Prescott, Ariz. A potluck lunch to follow at their home in Prescott Valley. Please bring a dish to share. The family encourages those attending to wear Hawaiian shirts or something blue. In lieu of flowers, contributions to her Memorial Fund will aid her surviving children with funeral expenses. Please remit to Nicolette File: 5213 N. Desert Ln. Prescott Valley, AZ 86314 Arrangements for cremation by Sunrise Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.