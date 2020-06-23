OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 24
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Bradshaw Mountain High graduation parade procession planned for Wednesday, June 24

The route will begin at the west main parking lot of the Toyota Findlay Center on N. Main St. in Prescott Valley. Students will travel north on Main St. to E. Sundogs Blvd. They will turn left onto E. Sundogs Blvd. continuing west to Glassford Hill Rd. At N. Glassford Hill Rd. they will turn right. They will travel north on Glassford Hill Rd. to Panther Path Drive. They will turn left onto Panther Path Dr. From there students will travel around GHMS to Bison, turn right (west) on Bison, to Lake Valley Elementary where students will follow that road to the BMHS parking lot. (HUSD/Courtesy)

The route will begin at the west main parking lot of the Toyota Findlay Center on N. Main St. in Prescott Valley. Students will travel north on Main St. to E. Sundogs Blvd. They will turn left onto E. Sundogs Blvd. continuing west to Glassford Hill Rd. At N. Glassford Hill Rd. they will turn right. They will travel north on Glassford Hill Rd. to Panther Path Drive. They will turn left onto Panther Path Dr. From there students will travel around GHMS to Bison, turn right (west) on Bison, to Lake Valley Elementary where students will follow that road to the BMHS parking lot. (HUSD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: June 23, 2020 7:37 p.m.

Some 260 Class of 2020 Bradshaw Mountain High seniors, wearing their cap and gowns, are expected to travel from the Findlay Toyota Center to the high school off Glassford Hill Road beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

All attendees — graduates to be chauffeured to the high school for the commencement ceremonies — are asked to line up at the center off Florentine Road at 4 p.m. The procession will officially begin at 5:30 p.m. with Prescott Valley police escorting the vehicles west on NAZ Suns Boulevard to Glassford Hill Road. Vehicles will then head north to Panther Path, west to Glassford Hill Middle School, out Bison Lane, west to Lake Valley Elementary School and then into the rear of Bradshaw Mountain High School.

A portion of Glassford Hill Road between Florentine Road and Panther Path will be closed for a short time to accommodate the soon-to-be graduates.

Family and friends are expected to line the road near the procession, so HUSD leaders ask that area travelers be cautious and patient during the processional parade.

At the school, students will be invited to cross a stage one-by-one where they will be announced and delivered their diploma. Radio station JACK FM 94.7 will be broadcasting the commencement and triple valedictory messages during the route and afterwards. Principal Kort Miner will announce the graduation class and deliver the final address.

See original story: Bradshaw Mountain to celebrate coronavirus-style graduation June 24 with parade, procession

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Bradshaw Mountain to celebrate coronavirus-style graduation June 24 with parade, procession
BMHS presents 'Paying for College' information night
Town to hold meeting on multi-use path
Teen driver injured in traffic crash
Gallery & Video: Bradshaw Mountain graduation 2019
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries