Bradshaw Mountain High graduation parade procession planned for Wednesday, June 24

Some 260 Class of 2020 Bradshaw Mountain High seniors, wearing their cap and gowns, are expected to travel from the Findlay Toyota Center to the high school off Glassford Hill Road beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

All attendees — graduates to be chauffeured to the high school for the commencement ceremonies — are asked to line up at the center off Florentine Road at 4 p.m. The procession will officially begin at 5:30 p.m. with Prescott Valley police escorting the vehicles west on NAZ Suns Boulevard to Glassford Hill Road. Vehicles will then head north to Panther Path, west to Glassford Hill Middle School, out Bison Lane, west to Lake Valley Elementary School and then into the rear of Bradshaw Mountain High School.

A portion of Glassford Hill Road between Florentine Road and Panther Path will be closed for a short time to accommodate the soon-to-be graduates.

Family and friends are expected to line the road near the procession, so HUSD leaders ask that area travelers be cautious and patient during the processional parade.

At the school, students will be invited to cross a stage one-by-one where they will be announced and delivered their diploma. Radio station JACK FM 94.7 will be broadcasting the commencement and triple valedictory messages during the route and afterwards. Principal Kort Miner will announce the graduation class and deliver the final address.

See original story: Bradshaw Mountain to celebrate coronavirus-style graduation June 24 with parade, procession