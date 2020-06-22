OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County has recorded 493 confirmed cases, up 71 over the weekend

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)



Staff and AP report
Originally Published: June 22, 2020 12:01 p.m.

Yavapai County has recorded 493 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), up 71 over the weekend, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) press release Monday, June 22. Through contact tracing, YCCHS reported it is investigating any high-risk situations.

Yavapai County has tested 16,593 residents, with 493 positive cases, 220 recovered.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 11 COVID-19 patients and two persons under investigation (PUI). Verde Valley Medical Center reports 10 COVID hospitalizations and no PUIs. The VA has reported 1 COVID-19 hospitalization and no PUI.

WHAT ARE RECOVERIES?

Recoveries are determined as YCCHS staff re-interview individuals with earlier positive cases three to four weeks after the initial interview to check on their recovery, according to YCCHS Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti. To be counted as recovered means the patient has had no new symptoms after two weeks.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

ARIZONA UPADTE

Arizona reports nearly 2,200 new coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

The latest number of new coronavirus cases in Arizona is slightly down from a day earlier, state health officials reported Monday.

The state Department of Health Services posted on its website there have been 2,196 additional cases, down from 2,592 on Sunday. That pushes the statewide total to 54,586.

Health officials also reported three more known deaths, making Arizona’s total so far to 1,342.

The state’s surge in additional cases the past week set daily records for hospitalizations, ventilator use and use of intensive care beds for coronavirus patients.

Arizona hit a daily new-case record of 3,246 on Friday.

The state has emerged as a COVID-19 national hot spot since Republican Gov. Doug Ducey lifted his stay-home orders in mid-May.

Health officials have attributed the new cases to increased testing and to community spread of the virus.

Saying that data trends were headed in the wrong direction, Ducey last week reversed himself and allowed local governments to impose requirements for people to wear masks in public to curtail spread of the virus. Most cities and counties have done that.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

"By understanding how coronavirus spreads, you can take the right steps, so you don't get sick and infect others," Farneti wrote in Monday's news release. "Experts believe the virus that causes COVID-19 spreads mainly from person to person."

There are several ways this can happen:

• Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).

• Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks. These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

• COVID-19 may be spread by people who are not showing symptoms. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.

You can take steps to slow the spread.

• Maintain good social distance (about 6 feet). This is important in preventing the spread of COVID.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• Routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face covering when around others.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 resources: www.yavapai.us/chs.

• For the state: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/covid-19/dashboards/index.php.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103, open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19.

• Mental health resources - #Yavapai Stronger Together: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

