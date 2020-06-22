OFFERS
Ash Fork man with drug warrants allegedly shoots at girlfriend
$1,000 reward being offered for information on suspect

James Snow, 48, is wanted by police for drug warrants and domestic violence. (YCSO/Courtesy)

James Snow, 48, is wanted by police for drug warrants and domestic violence. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: June 22, 2020 12:55 p.m.

During the last week of May, 48-year-old James Snow was involved in two incidents of domestic violence in the Juniper Woods area of Ash Fork.

In the first case, Snow fired several rounds from a shotgun into a residential trailer belonging to his girlfriend, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO). The trailer was apparently unoccupied at the time.

Two days later, Snow fired a shotgun in the direction of his girlfriend during an argument on the property, the YCSO reported. The round struck a portion of his girlfriend’s vehicle.

“Snow has continued to threaten the victim via text messages,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said.

Snow’s girlfriend delayed in her reporting of both of these attacks against her, D’Evelyn said.

On June 19, deputies were told Snow was once again at his girlfriend’s property in Juniper Woods.

Deputies responded to the property, but Snow could not be found.

“It is believed he fled after realizing law enforcement was in the vicinity,” D’Evelyn said.

Snow also has two felony drug warrants with nationwide extradition.

Snow is described as a 5-foot-11 white man weighing about 170 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes. Officials consider him armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Snow’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the YCSO at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 to remain anonymous. A tip to Silent Witness resulting in the arrest of Snow becomes eligible for a $1,000 reward.

