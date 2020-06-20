Prescott Valley man avoids potential fraud of $60,000 during online transaction

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) responded to a call where a Prescott Valley citizen was proactive and protected himself from becoming a victim of a scam and potentially losing over $60,000 as well as his recreational vehicle.

The man was trying to sell his recreational vehicle on RV Trader, an online sale site. He was contacted by a person posing as a Lawrence Kreuger out of Muskegon, Michigan, who wanted to purchase the man’s vehicle. The suspect sent the citizen a check for $68,000, which was over the amount the citizen was asking for the vehicle.

The suspect sent follow-up emails apologizing for the overage and giving directions for the return of the “overpayment” and talking about the familiarity they had built. “Our diligent citizen noticed that the check, which was drawn on Family Financial Credit Union, was missing information on the check’s face, like the bank’s phone number,” a news release states.

This prompted him to call the bank directly and verify the validity of the check, rather than just depositing it into his account. He also did not send the paperwork or keys for the vehicle.

He was advised by bank personnel that not only was the check not valid, this bank had received several fraudulent checks written by a suspect claiming to be “Lawrence Kreuger.” The citizen promptly went to the Prescott Valley Police Station to make officers aware of the issue and to seek further guidance.



With increased online activity prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the PVPD urges all citizens to be their first line of defense in the war against fraud, police said in the news release. Before committing to an online transaction, especially one involving a large amount of cash, take some time to review all the information leading up to it.

Be proactive and ask questions. If something seems off, don’t do it. Officers are available to answer the public’s questions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 928-772-9261.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.