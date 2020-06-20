OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 20
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

COVID-19 Update: Arizona adds 3,109 new cases; Yavapai County records 19

Originally Published: June 20, 2020 11:01 a.m.

The State of Arizona on Saturday added another 3,109 new cases to its total of coronavirus (COVID-19) for 49,798 positive cases, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

On Friday, June 19, it had a new, single-day record – adding 3,246 positive cases.

The state’s total deaths also went up – 26 and 41 Friday and Saturday, respectively – for a total of 1,338; Yavapai County’s death total remains at seven.

Statewide, 549,274 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19; in Yavapai County, 16,140 people have been tested. The positive rate is 8.0% across Arizona and 2.0% locally.

On Saturday, according to ADHS, Yavapai County added 19 new cases to its total of 436 recorded COVID-19 count. On Friday, the county reported 13 new cases; the Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) did not issue a report on Saturday.

The rate of cases per 100,000 population is 692.7 statewide and 187.6 in Yavapai County, according to the ADHS website’s COVID dashboard.

Visit www.yavapai.us/chs or www.azdhs.gov for more details.

Further information was unavailable Saturday.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 resources: www.yavapai.us/chs. For the state: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/covid-19/dashboards/index.php.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103, open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19.

• Mental health resources - #Yavapai Stronger Together: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

COVID-19 Dashboard: Yavapai County has recorded 336 confirmed cases
COVID-19 Dashboard: Yavapai County has recorded 353 confirmed cases; new ICU bed count method
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County adds 12, tops 400 positive cases
Arizona sees another single-day record jump in COVID-19 cases, adding 3,246 overnight
COVID-19 Dashboard: Another death reported in Yavapai County, confirmed cases now at 362
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries