COVID-19 Update: Arizona adds 3,109 new cases; Yavapai County records 19

The State of Arizona on Saturday added another 3,109 new cases to its total of coronavirus (COVID-19) for 49,798 positive cases, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

On Friday, June 19, it had a new, single-day record – adding 3,246 positive cases.

The state’s total deaths also went up – 26 and 41 Friday and Saturday, respectively – for a total of 1,338; Yavapai County’s death total remains at seven.

Statewide, 549,274 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19; in Yavapai County, 16,140 people have been tested. The positive rate is 8.0% across Arizona and 2.0% locally.

On Saturday, according to ADHS, Yavapai County added 19 new cases to its total of 436 recorded COVID-19 count. On Friday, the county reported 13 new cases; the Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) did not issue a report on Saturday.

The rate of cases per 100,000 population is 692.7 statewide and 187.6 in Yavapai County, according to the ADHS website’s COVID dashboard.

Visit www.yavapai.us/chs or www.azdhs.gov for more details.

Further information was unavailable Saturday.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 resources: www.yavapai.us/chs. For the state: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/covid-19/dashboards/index.php.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103, open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19.

• Mental health resources - #Yavapai Stronger Together: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.