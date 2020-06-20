Americorp members continue to help with COVID-19 in Yavapai County

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli and Yavapai County Supervisor Mary Mallory recognized 22 AmeriCorps members of Arizona Serve of Prescott College on June 12 for their service at the Yavapai County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM) facility.

Members helped to label and prepare 500 gallon of hand sanitizer that were then distributed across the county.

“This is our second and final hand sanitizer distribution, and we’ve actually doubled our numbers of distribution today to 550 gallons, bringing our total distribution to 125,000 gallons of hand sanitizer,” said Josh Goldman, Public Health Emergency Preparedness coordinator of Yavapai County Community Health Services.

Arizona Serve’s 22 members dedicated 88 hours to helping YCOEM label jugs of hand sanitizer with ingredients and distributing instructions on its use. With the hand sanitizer, YCCHS has been able to reach out further and also supply local small businesses and local nonprofits as well. Prescott Farmers Market, Stepping Stones Agencies and GEM Environmental are just some of more than 200 organizations that received hand sanitizer.

“It was exciting to see our new and exiting members come together to provide such a critical community need during this time,” said Annie Reifsndyer, training and program manager with Arizona Serve. “I am always amazed at the work our members do in the community and love seeing them come together for service days.”

Arizona Serve places over 200 AmeriCorps volunteers with nonprofit organizations and government agencies in both Yavapai and Pima County. For more information on AmeriCorps and Arizona Serve, visit arizonaserve.org or contact Annie Reifsnyder at areifsnyder@arzionaserve.org.