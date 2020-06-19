OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, June 19
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Navajo police officer dies from COVID-19, flags to fly at half-staff June 20

Navajo Nation Police Officer Michael Lee, a 29-year veteran, died Friday morning from COVID-19. (Navajo Police Department/Courtesy)

Navajo Nation Police Officer Michael Lee, a 29-year veteran, died Friday morning from COVID-19. (Navajo Police Department/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 19, 2020 5:05 p.m.

CHINLE, Ariz. — A Navajo Nation police officer has died at a Phoenix hospital, becoming the first officer on the tribal police force to die from COVID-19 in the line of duty, according to tribal officials.

Officer Michael Lee, 50, died Friday at Banner-University Medical Center Phoenix, the Navajo Police Department said in a statement.

Police Chief Phillip Francisco said the department was “devastated and heartbroken” by the death of Lee, whom Francisco called “a husband, a father, a son and a protector of his community.”

Francisco asked that the public remember Lee for his commitment to his community and extend prayers to his family.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer said in a statement that Lee “fought on the front lines to combat coronavirus and we are grateful for his dedication to our community.”

Gov. Doug Ducey tweeted that flags at all Arizona government buildings would be lowered to half-staff Saturday, June 20, from sunrise to sunset.

“Arizona is saddened by the loss of Officer Michael Lee and our prayers are with his family, friends and fellow officers,” Ducey said in a statement. “Officer Lee was a dedicated member of the Navajo Police Department for 29 years.

Lee served with the tribal department, beginning his law enforcement career as a police recruit with the Navajo Police Academy in October 1990.

He initially worked in the Window Rock area and later in Chinle.

Survivors include Lee’s wife and children, the department said.

His body was taken in a procession Friday from Phoenix to a mortuary in Gallup, New Mexico.

Nez said information on memorial service details will be forthcoming.

The Navajo Nation, which includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah, has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak. Tribal officials Thursday night reported 85 additional COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths, increasing the total number of cases to 6,832 with a death toll of 324.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in the half-staff tribute Saturday.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Tribal leaders struggle against ‘very slow’ allocation of COVID-19 aid
Navajo Nation reports 69 more cases; death toll rises by 2
Navajo Nation residents to be under strictest lockdown yet
702 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in single day, setting record
Navajo residents urged to stay the course, keep curve flat
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries