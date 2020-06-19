Arizona sees another single-day record jump in COVID-19 cases, adding 3,246 overnight

The State of Arizona on Friday had another new, single-day record – adding 3,246 positive cases for a total of 46,689 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The state’s total deaths went up by 41 overnight for a total of 1,312; Yavapai County’s death total remains at seven.

Statewide, 532,697 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19.

Yavapai County added 13 new cases to its total recorded coronavirus count Friday morning, June 19, with Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) reporting 422 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

See the charts above and below, or visit www.yavapai.us/chs or www.azdhs.gov for more details.

TOTALS EXPECTED TO CLIMB

As record numbers of coronavirus cases continue to be reported in Arizona, state Health Director Dr. Cara Christ expects the totals to get worse before they get better despite policy changes.

“But we do know the two best prevention methods for COVID-19 are to stay physically distanced and to wear a face mask,” Christ said. “If we can get a majority of the population to do that hopefully we’ll see a leveling off of cases.”

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona rose by 3,246 since Thursday, the highest single-day increase since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.

"In Yavapai County, we have seen 54 COVID-19 cases since last Friday, and the highest hospitalization rate of the pandemic," County Community Health Services Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti said in a Friday news release. "If there is one message YCCHS would like to give, it is this: we assure you this pandemic is real. We need your help protecting everyone from this pandemic. Your actions, or lack thereof, can put others at risk, including your loved ones, your friends, your neighbors, and your healthcare workers."

You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by:

• Maintain physical distancing;

• Cover your cough and sneeze;

• Thoroughly wash your hands for at least 20 seconds;

• Wear a mask when out in public; and

• Stay home when you’re sick.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 resources: www.yavapai.us/chs. For the state: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/covid-19/dashboards/index.php.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103, open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19.

• Mental health resources - #Yavapai Stronger Together: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.