‘Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’ is Prescott’s next free Moonlight Movie Night on Friday
Gates open at 5 p.m., film starts at sunset at Ken Lindley Field
If you enjoyed the film “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” back in 1971, now is your chance to relive the adventure or share it with your children and grandchildren on the big screen in Prescott.
Grab your blankets and lawn chairs and head over to Ken Lindley Field, 702 E. Gurley St., for the second offering of Prescott’s free Moonlight Movie Night tonight, June 19.
Gates open at 5 p.m. with pre-movie activities that include bounce castles and food for sale from food trucks. The film will be projected on a massive 40-foot inflatable screen at sunset, around 7:30 p.m.
COVID-19 precautions, such as social distancing, will be in effect as recommended by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).
Moonlight Movie Nights are made possible by a $45,000 grant from the Harold James Family Trust, and are being produced by Hero Party Rentals.
The Prescott Chamber of Commerce, Strategic Networking Partners of Northern Arizona, and Rockstar Business Group will be on site to host a small business mixer tent.
Weekly Friday Night movies will be shown throughout June and July at Ken Lindley Field. Additional upcoming movies include:
• June 26 — Shrek (2001)
• July 3 — Grease (1978)
• July 10 — ET: The Extraterrestrial (1982)
• July 17 — The Parent Trap (1961)
• July 24 — Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)
• July 31 — Trolls (2016)
