Watch: 10 Prescott Valley Town Council candidate videos

For the 2020 primary election on Aug. 4, the Prescott Valley Town Council will fill four of its six seats, excluding Mayor Kell Palguta, whose term runs through August 2022.

Council members Marty Grossman and Lori Hunt are seeking re-election, but Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye and Councilman Richard Anderson (both terms expire in December 2020) will not be running again.

The four-year terms of council members Don Packard and Kendall Schumacher will, like Palguta’s term, end in August 2022.

The general election will be conducted on Nov. 3, if necessary. Any candidate receiving a majority of all votes cast in the primary election will be elected without having to run in the general election.

LISTEN TO, LEARN ABOUT THE CANDIDATES

Names, biographical information and videos for the 10 candidates (including incumbents Grossman and Hunt) are below in alphabetical order by last name.

In the videos, courtesy of Talking Glass Media Studios, each of 10 candidates were asked the same three questions and permitted up to two minutes to respond to each of the three questions (up to six minutes total per candidate).

Talking Glass Media Studios will also be hosting a live candidate webinar from 4 p.m. to 5: 30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The webinar is free to the public and will accommodate up to 500 attendees on a first come, first serve basis.

The videos and upcoming webinar are hosted by Talking Glass Media Studios, home to SignalsAZ and TG Magazine, and sponsored by Central Arizona Partnership (CAP), Prescott News Network and Yavapai County Contractors Association (YCCA).

Brenda Dickinson

Professional/personal experience:

• Served in government for 31-plus years.

• Former Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation employee.

• Worked at Prescott Regional Airport for 11 years.

• Worked for Lockheed Martin in Prescott Valley for 2-1/2 years.

• Volunteered for Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters, Board-at-Large and Big Sister.

• Member of Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce.

• Volunteered for Northern Arizona Healing Field and Patriot Week (2019).

• Graduate of Prescott Valley Citizens Academy.

• Chair of Yavapai County Trump for President Campaign (2016).

• Member of Citizens Tax Committee.

• Member and Worship Leader at Prescott Community Church.

• Member of National Rifle Association (NRA).

Platform:

• Work in unison with current Town Council members “to see PV flourish in peace and prosperity for the young and old.”

• Work in unison with Town Council members so that Prescott Valley “continues to see the visions of our forefathers come to fruition with carefully designed developments and shopping centers, prudence in the use of our water and resources, and continued improvements of its infrastructure, schools, neighborhoods, drainage and sewage, and quality of life for everyone.”

David Dohm

Professional/personal experience:

• Licensed professional counselor.

• Works as a clinical supervisor at Mingus Mountain Academy in Prescott Valley.

Platform:

• Manage growth and development properly.

• Protect the environment and green spaces.

• Conserve water to meet safe-yield requirements; plan for the Chino pipeline and consider its impacts on drawing down the Verde River and the Big Chino Aquifer.

Marty Grossman

Professional/personal experience:

• Active in the Prescott Valley Police Foundation.

• Active in the Humboldt Education Foundation.

• Active in Arizona Town Hall.

• Active in American Legion Post 108.

• Active in National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE)

• Active in Yavapai Family Advocacy Center fundraiser, Hope Still Floats.

• Active in Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce ribbon cuttings.

• Active in Team Up to Clean Up.

• Active in Prescott Valley Days.

Platform:

• Interacting with Prescott Valley residents by answering their questions and/or helping them with situations.

• Responding to constituents promptly, whether having been contacted by email, text or phone.

• Serve the community fairly and responsibly.

April Hepperle

Professional/personal experience:

• Prescott Valley resident for 26 years.

Platform:

• Speaking one-on-one with fellow residents about their cares and concerns for Prescott Valley’s present and future.

• Work toward responsible growth that benefits everyone in the community by engaging in honest discussions and providing facts in a clear and concise way.

• Stress the importance of family-friendly events and activities in Prescott Valley.

• Provide a safe, active and healthy environment for the young people in town.

• Work toward safer streets, including well-lit sidewalks, to increase recreational activities to a wider variety of coaches and specialty teachers.

• Preserving “small-town values.”

Lori Hunt

Professional/personal experience:

• Retired from public service after working 32 years as a city manager/community development director, including 23 years in economic development.

• Initially appointed to serve on the Prescott Valley Town Council.

• Seeking first full term on the Prescott Valley Town Council.

• Versed in government budgeting.

• Served on Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation Commission.

• Member of the Humboldt Unified Education Foundation.

• Member of the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce.

• Member of Heights Church.

Platform:

• Believes in transparent government, fiscal responsibility, community involvement, and “a love of Prescott Valley.”

• Increased communication with residents, neighborhoods and businesses.

• Work closely with Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD) to help prepare students for higher education and entering the workforce.

• Promote economic development, specifically attracting new businesses, to address residents’ needs and create jobs.

• Advocate for funding road improvements.

• Opposes instituting a property tax.

• Voted for funding to start planning construction of a Prescott Valley YMCA.

• Seek improved walkability in town, including sidewalk improvements.

• Address ongoing police department needs to keep officers protected and Prescott Valley one of the safest towns in Arizona.

• Informing residents about the importance of shopping local.

• Proponent of “Safe Yield by 2025” and mandating that future water projects comply with state law; prove that the town’s water comes from sources other than groundwater.

• Advocate for families “to make Prescott Valley an excellent place to live, work and play.”

Elizabeth Kennedy

Professional/personal experience:

• Co-chair, Prescott Valley Balloon Fest (2020).

• Board of Directors, Town of Prescott Valley Municipal Property Corporation (2019-21).

• Graduate, Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce Business Academy (2019).

• Neighborhood Coordinator, Yavapai County Neighborhood Green Bag Program (2019-present).

• Participant, Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Team Up to Clean Up Prescott Valley and Teacher Bags (2018, 2019).

• Graduate, Town of Prescott Valley Citizens Academy (2018).

• Business license, owner of The Total Package, a handyman business (2016-present).

• Prescott Area Association of Realtors: Chair, Government Issues Committee (2020); Chair, Community Service and Outreach Committee (2019); First Vice President (2018); Board of Directors (2017); Member, Community Service Committee (2016).

• Arizona Association of Realtors: Member, Legislative Political Action Committee (2020); Real Estate Broker’s License (2018-present); member, Master Real Estate Society (2017, 2018); Real Estate Salesperson License (2016-18).

• National Association of Realtors: Member, Consumer Communications Council (2020); Member, Broker Idea Exchange Council (2019).

• Member, Quad Cities Interfaith Council (2017-present).

• Member, Yavapai Outreach Council (2019).

• St. Luke’s Episcopal Church: Chair, Communications Commission (2019-21); Chair, The Food Pantry at St. Luke’s (2018-19); Vestry Member (2017-19); Media Relations (2017-present); Member, Outreach Commission (2016).

Platform:

• Listen to the needs of the “Prescott Valley community.”

• Strive to give her “experience, knowledge, and skills to the citizens of Prescott Valley.”

• Support the town’s vision and its direction for economic development.

• Dedicated to volunteerism in business and in the community.

Roger Kinsinger

Professional/personal experience:

• Served in the Army for three years as a military policeman; stationed in Vietnam for one year.

• Served for three years on the Board of Review in Marshalltown, Iowa.

• Retired from Prudential Financial Services after 39 years of service as an agent and sales manager.

Platform:

• Increase “the level of citizen input” on the changes occurring in Prescott Valley.

• Listen to citizens’ concerns and “work with all parties to make the best decisions possible for the entire community.”

• “If Prescott Valley is not growing, then it is dying.” Make the “right changes that will benefit the citizens of Prescott Valley” and the town.

• Changes range from traffic to water and land usage, as well as “the ability to have adequate routes to leave [neighborhoods] due to emergencies.”

Jeri Ann Kooiman

Professional/personal experience:

• Has worked in the real-estate business for 32 years.

• Served on the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce for 13 years.

• Served on the Better Business Bureau for six years.

• Served on the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arizona for six years.

• Served on the Prescott Valley Economic Development Foundation.

• Creator and founder of Hands Off Our Children, a program addressing “stranger danger” and teaching children to be aware of their surroundings.

• Yavapai County native.

Platform:

• Increase the availability of affordable housing for full-time residents living and working in Prescott Valley.

• Work with community partners to continue revitalizing downtown and the Prescott Valley corridor, as well as “key mixed-use corridor neighborhoods.”

• Continue to develop a long-term strategy with partners to support diverse economy and employment base.

• Strengthen local economic opportunities “to assure vibrancy.”

• Continue to support a “viable workforce” and a commitment to workforce housing “by exploring opportunities that best balance the character of our town.”

• Wise and knowledgeable steward of taxpayers’ money while fostering economic development and job growth.

• Protect and improve Prescott Valley’s quality of life.

• Staying dedicated to understanding all values and perspectives in Prescott Valley.

• Push for a balanced budget that lends itself to “quality infrastructure.”

• Ensure that growth preserves capital investments and the town’s operations “enhance our unique environment.”

Bard Schatzman

Professional/personal experience:

• Licensed psychologist, counselor and college professor.

• Lifetime member of the American Psychological Association.

• Organized first informational meeting and tour of evacuation equipment at the Long Mesa Operations Facility in Prescott Valley.

• Regularly attends Prescott Valley Planning & Zoning and Town Council meetings; has read up on General Plan 2025.

• Volunteer for the Festival of Lights.

• Participant in fundraising through the Yavapai College Fun Run.

• Completing Prescott Valley Citizens Academy in 2020.

Platform:

• Concerned about well-planned growth and development, attainable housing, infrastructure maintenance, evacuation safety, a sustainable water supply, and economic development.

• Protect residents’ quality of life.

• Listen and learn from residents and “be informed by community involvement to maintain responsible Prescott Valley government.”

Mary Williams

Professional/personal experience:

• Finalist for vacant Prescott Valley Town Council seat last fall when former Councilmember Mary Mallory became a Yavapai County Supervisor.

• Slated to attend the upcoming Citizens Academy.

• Owns an accounting firm and real estate company with her husband, David.

Platform:

• Committed to “wise leadership that is willing to listen, to learn and to make informed, educated decisions reflecting the best interests of our town and its citizens.”

• Fiscal conservative who pays attention to details; thinks “outside the box to look for solutions.”

• Prescott Valley “needs to open negotiations [with Prescott] to get the [Big Chino] pipeline started for the benefit of all the Quad Cities communities.”

• Prioritize the needs of all first responders.

• Prioritize Prescott Valley’s infrastructure.

• Respect the American flag and private property rights.

• Respect one another, “which involves far less social media hyperbole and more actual listening and learning from one another.”

For more information on the 12 Town Council candidates, including all of their bios and photos, visit the Town of Prescott Valley’s website at pvaz.net/388/Election-Candidates.

