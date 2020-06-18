OFFERS
Obituary: Virgil H. Culler

Originally Published: June 18, 2020 6:49 p.m.

Virgil H. Culler passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at The Meadows in Prescott Valley, Arizona, at the age of 98. The son of Forrest and Emma (Shilder) Culler Virgil grew up in Alliance, Ohio, graduating from Alliance High School. He met and married Anna “Ann” C. (Schorsten) Culler, the love of his life for 59 years.

Moving to Southern California in 1956, Virgil went to work for the California Institute of Technology-Jet Propulsion Laboratory in the research of liquid propellant for the space industry. Virgil enjoyed building and flying model airplanes in the Mojave Desert. He and Ann loved traveling twice a year to the Navajo Reservations in Arizona, to deliver clothes they had collected during that year. Virgil always lovely spoke of the Navajo people as his favorite. It was an honor for him to be invited to their sacred Yei-be-chei dance, being the only white people in attendance.

He acquired a ten-man raft and took family and friends on many trips down the San Juan River before it completely flowed into Lake Powell. For 32 years another highlight of his life was camping out on the “blue line” along Colorado Blvd. for the annual New Years Day Pasadena Rose Parade. Going there the night before saving seating spots for his family and friends to view the parade. His brother, Kenneth E. Culler of Henderson, Nev., cousin, Betty Brunner of McCrea Manor, and numerous nieces and nephews survive Virgil. His parents and his wife Anna “Ann” precede him in death.

Graveside service will be held at the Freeburg Church of the Brethren with Pastor Zellers officiating on Wednesday, June 24 at 11:00 a.m. The service will be Live Streamed; please see the bottom of Virgil’s obituary located at www.ctcfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The Navajo Water Project Dig Deep 501c3 info @digdeep.org or the Freeburg Church of the Brethren, 4470 Beachwood Ave. NE, Paris, Ohio 44669. Arrangements are by Cassaday-Turkle Funeral Home, Alliance, Ohio. Friends may register on-line at www.ctcfuneral.com.

Information provided by survivors.

