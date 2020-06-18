Obituary: Jarrid W. Hurst

Jarrid W. Hurst, 35, had God in his heart when he passed on the morning of June 7, 2020. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona on September 4, 1984. He is survived by his mother, Veronica “Vicky” Hurst, sister Christal Gillo (Dominic), her 5 children and 2 grandmothers. He lives on in our hearts.





Information provided by survivors.