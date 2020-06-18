Obituary: Jarrid W. Hurst
Originally Published: June 18, 2020 6:48 p.m.
Jarrid W. Hurst, 35, had God in his heart when he passed on the morning of June 7, 2020. He was born in Phoenix, Arizona on September 4, 1984. He is survived by his mother, Veronica “Vicky” Hurst, sister Christal Gillo (Dominic), her 5 children and 2 grandmothers. He lives on in our hearts.
Information provided by survivors.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 12, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 15, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 14, 2020
- Need2Know: Olde World Bakery opens in downtown Prescott; Taco Don’s changes ownership, receives liquor license; KFC in Prescott getting significant upgrades
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 14, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 11, 2020
- Superior Court remands all counts against Prescott Valley eye doctor Michael Ham
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 16, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 13, 2020
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 20, 2020
- George Floyd protest comes to Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 22, 2020
- Bodies found inside buried car in Iowa; possibly the 2 missing Chino Valley residents
- Obituary: Dustin David Olague
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 10, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: