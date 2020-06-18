OFFERS
News Tips

Obituary: Donna Jerry Lee Willis

Donna Jerry Lee Willis. (Courtesy)



Originally Published: June 18, 2020 6:50 p.m.

Donna Jerry Lee Willis of Prescott Arizona was born March 14 1935 in Commerce Oklahoma, she passed away June 4, 2020 as a result of complications from surgery.

Donna wore many hats during her life including real estate broker, college president, Tribal Council President, RN, hospice administrator, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and loyal friend. Donna enjoyed quilting, being outdoors and was a member of the Red Hats Club, Caborca Sister City, Prescott Coral of Westerners and was a member of the Unity Church. Donna was most proud of her children, the Hospice Unit she started in Oklahoma and having obtained her nursing degree at age 58.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, John and Oma Lee; husbands, James Peugh, Ron Willis and Kermit Westfall; brother, John Cowherd and son, Jon Peugh. She is survived by her companion. Cecil LeVance; daughter, Kris Nemann sons, Steve Peugh and Mark Peugh; grandchildren, Nathan, Gina, Jared, Miranda, Emily, Cassie, Lani, Sonja, Mathew and Jacob; great-grandchildren, Kara, Hannah, Abbee, Alexa, Cole, Trey, Jenna, Nikki, Lalia, Chase, Lincoin Layne, Nevah, Micheal. Donna will be remembered for her fierce loyalty, unbridled ability to love and her immense courage. A memorial is being planned for later in the summer. In lieu of flowers, Donna has suggested a contribution to Maggie’s Hospice.

Information provided by survivors.

