Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, June 18
Weather  68.0 weather icon
Obituary: Daniel James Sullivan

Daniel James Sullivan. (Courtesy)

Daniel James Sullivan. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 18, 2020 6:53 p.m.

Daniel James Sullivan, December 4, 1921—May 30, 2020 On Saturday, May 30, 2020, my brother, Dan, passed away at the age of 98. He began his life’s journey in San Francisco where he was born on December 4, 1921 to Cyril Terrance Sullivan, Sr. and Emily (Emma) M. Linthicum Sullivan.

After moving to the Los Angeles area of Huntington Park, he began his elementary education at St Rose of a Lima Catholic School. He attended Bell High School where he lettered in football and track. In 1942, he enlisted in the Navy and served his country until 1948. During his time in the Navy, he served 32 months in the South Pacific theater during World War II, and after the war, he was assigned to destroyer duty which shipped out of New Orleans on a Goodwill Tour of South America.

He married the love his life Evelyn (Maggie) Margaret Smith in 1946. Once he was discharged, Dan and Maggie lived in Ferguson, Idaho, where Dan attended college for a short period of time before returning to California where he and Maggie raised their two children, Tim and John. While living in California, Dan was employed by the aircraft industry and attended night school trying to obtain a college degree. When Dan and Maggie retired, they built a home in Prescott. In retirement, they enjoyed their travels to foreign countries and across the United States. After Maggie’s passing in 2014, Dan lived in a retirement community in Arizona before moving to another retirement facility in Brentwood, Calif., to be near his daughter-in-law, Majella (Gigi). He passed peacefully at a Memory Care Facility. Dan is preceded in death by his parents, Cyril T. Sullivan, Sr. and Emily (Emma) M. Linthicum Sullivan; his son, John L. Sullivan and his wife, Evelyn (Maggie) Margaret Smith Sullivan. He is survived by his son, Timothy Sullivan (Doreen) and family in West Covina, Calif., Majella Smith (Walt) of Brentwood, Calif. and two grandchildren, Jon Sullivan and Jenn Sullivan. In addition, he is survived by his brother, Cyril T. Sullivan, Jr. (Jean) in Foley, Alabama and nieces and nephews, Michael Sullivan, Karen Owens (Jim), Cyril T. (Terry) Sullivan, III (Lindsay), Danny Sullivan (Roxanne), Lee Sullivan (Joy), Melissa Sullivan, Maureen McKannan, and 27 great and great-great nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his favorite cousin, Karen Lee Howard of Blaine Washington and her son, Benjamin. As Dan’s brother, I would like to give a special thanks to Majella. Due to mine and my wife’s age, she graciously agreed to accept the responsibility of Dan’s welfare, and I thank her and her family for all the love they have shown him. Their final act of kindness is making all arrangements for his trip home to be buried next to his wife. At a later date, in Mobile, Alabama, Dan’s Southern Family will schedule a memorial to celebrate Dan’s life. “and he (God) shall wipe away every tear from their eyes; and death shall be no more; neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain, any more: the first things are passed away.” Revelation 21:4.

Information provided by survivors.

