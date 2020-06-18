OFFERS
How you can help the Prescott Valley Police Department

There are several ways to help the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Originally Published: June 18, 2020 7:15 p.m.

Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) personnel say that residents often approach them to voice appreciation and support for the department. Residents, personnel add, then often follow up with the question: “How can we help the police department?”

“First, members of the police department would like to thank you, our citizens and businesses, for the generous donations of personal protection equipment [PPE], food and other essentials,” a PVPD news release states. “Due to these donations, the police department has been able to provide most services to our community with minimal disruption.”

There are, however, a couple of other ways for the community to help the police department, police say.

POLICE FOUNDATION

One is participation in the Prescott Valley Police Foundation. The foundation’s mission statement is: “To Partner with Those Who Serve and Protect Our Community.”

The police foundation is a nonprofit organization. It generates money to provide non-budgeted resources for PVPD, including equipment, training and other projects. The emphasis is on safety-related items that help keep PVPD officers safer or enable them to keep the people and the community safer.

The police foundation functions as a standalone entity independent from PVPD, and it is operated by volunteers, including a board. All of the money the foundation receives goes to support its mission.

The foundation accepts donations at any time from corporations, businesses, organizations, churches and individuals in any amount, large or small. Donations can be designated for a specific program, such as K-9, SWAT and training, or unrestricted donations for any need PVPD has.

The foundation also applies for grants from corporations, businesses, organizations and government entities. There are several fundraisers throughout the year. Businesses or individuals can help sponsor events, donate raffle/auction items, volunteer or buy tickets to attend.

To donate, send a check to: Prescott Valley Police Foundation, P.O. Box 27532, Prescott Valley, AZ 86312-7532.

VIP PROGRAM

Another way to help PVPD is through the Volunteer in Policing program. PVPD continually seeks qualified citizens to join its department as it strives to serve the community. Volunteers receive valuable training and insight concerning the functions of the police department and the criminal justice system.

“We recognize our department would be unable to provide some of our enhanced support services if it were not for our volunteers,” the news release adds. “In exchange, volunteers benefit by providing a civic service while allowing them to learn new job skills, draw upon and share past experiences and skills, add to a resume as a job reference, and becoming a part of a Community-Based Policing Team.”

Becoming a volunteer with the PVPD is like applying for a job — it requires completing an application, an oral interview and a background check. The background check includes fingerprinting and a criminal history inquiry.

Some of the opportunities PVPD has available include administrative aide (office support, shuttling equipment, etc.), animal control aide, Citizen Police Patrol/motorist assistance, investigative aide, range assistant and records aide.

For more information on PVPD’s police VIP program and how to get involved, call Volunteer Central at 928-759-3123 or email Heidi Dahms Foster, volunteer coordinator, at: hfoster@pvaz.net.

To apply, visit: pvaz.net/233/Volunteer-Opportunities. Note that all applications must be completed via the online portal.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

