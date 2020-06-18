OFFERS
COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County adds 12, tops 400 positive cases

(Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: June 18, 2020 10:35 a.m.

Yavapai County added 12 cases to its coronavirus total Thursday morning, June 18, for 409 positive cases, the Yavapai County Community Health Services reported.

The State of Arizona on Thursday had a new, single-day record – adding 2,519 positive cases for a new total of 43,443 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The state’s total deaths went up by 32 overnight for a total of 1,271; Yavapai County’s death total stands at seven.

Statewide, 517,666 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19, with 7.5% (604.3 per 100,000 population) positive. In Yavapai County, the positive rate is 1.8% (173.0 per 100,000 population).

See the above chart, or visit www.yavapai.us/chs or www.azdhs.gov for more details.

GOVERNOR

Governor Doug Ducey held a news conference Wednesday, after a week of record-breaking new COVID-19 case numbers in the state. COVID-19 is widespread in Arizona.

The governor highlighted urgent action to protect public health by remaining vigilant and flexible in making data informed decisions with the objective to slow and contain the spread of COVID-19. There will be a continued focus on long-term care and AZs most vulnerable.

Dr. Cara Christ, director of ADHS, reported testing is being conducted in corrections facilities and planned for assisted-living facilities. The state has tested 15,000 staff and residents in long-term care facilities with 6.5% positive rate and 5.6% antibody positive rate, the YCCHS reported.

The governor is allocating another $10 million investment in PPE and face masks. With expanded availability of testing, the percentage of positive cases varies greatly by city and county across the state.

The governor is choosing to leave it up to local governments whether or not to mandate masks. He is also proposing increased measures establishments must take seriously to protect their employees and their customers.

Click HERE for what's happening locally.

“In Yavapai County, we strongly recommend taking every precaution to protect our most vulnerable,” the YCCHS stated in a news release. “The governor encouraged business owners to review the new policies closely.”

The specific requirements Ducey is placing on businesses are available online at https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/requirements_for_businesses.pdf.

INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 resources: www.yavapai.us/chs. For the state: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/covid-19/dashboards/index.php.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103, open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19.

• Mental health resources - #Yavapai Stronger Together: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

