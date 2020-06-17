OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 17
Weather  80.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

COVID-19 Update: State adds 1,827, Yavapai County adds 6 positive cases
How can we prevent spread of coronavirus?

(Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

(Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: June 17, 2020 11:25 a.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, June 17, 2020 11:47 AM

The State of Arizona has recorded 40,924 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Wednesday morning, June 17, up 1,827 overnight, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Yavapai County added six cases to its total for 397 positive cases, the Yavapai County Community Health Services reported, of which 208 have recovered.

The state’s total deaths went up by 20 for a total of 1,239; Yavapai County’s death total stands at seven.

Statewide, 501,963 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19, with 7.3% (569.3 per 100,000 population) positive. In Yavapai County, the positive rate is 1.8% (166.5 per 100,000 population).

How can we prevent the spread of COVID-19?

Symptoms of COVID-19 primarily include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms appear two to 14 days after exposure, YCCHS states in its news release.

COVID-19 spreads between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) via coughs or sneezes. It may also spread by touching a surface or object with the virus on it. People are thought to be most contagious when they are the sickest, though some spread is possible before people show symptoms.

Prevention starts with practicing good personal health habits: stay home when you’re sick, cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, wash your hands often with soap and water, and clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Getting plenty of rest, drinking fluids, eating healthy foods, and managing your stress may help you prevent getting COVID-19 and recover from it if you do.

Also, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of face masks. Click HERE for instructions.

Lessons learned about COVID-19

1 - Infection viruses know no national boundaries, thus international coordination and cooperation are essential.

2 - Strategies aimed to delay the spread of the virus - including quarantining infected persons and their contacts, lockdowns and restrictions of human mobility, and social distancing such as prohibiting public gatherings and limiting public transportations - prove to be effective to flatten the infection curve, which can help spread out the burdens on the health care system.

3 - Testing is key to slow down the spread of the virus, especially when people who contracted the virus can be asymptomatic yet infectious.

4 - The value of science cannot be clearer in this pandemic, as vaccines and therapeutic cures are ultimately what will end the spread of the virus; so are the strategic medical supply reserves.

Information

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 resources: www.yavapai.us/chs. For the state: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/covid-19/dashboards/index.php.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103, open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19.

• Mental health resources - #Yavapai Stronger Together: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

2 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Yavapai County, bringing total to 294
COVID-19 Update: 73 confirmed cases; why physical distancing and masks?
Coronavirus Update: Yavapai County up to 11 cases, state at 665
Health Department: Yavapai County up to 7 confirmed cases of COVID-19, state at 508
COVID-19 in Arizona update: What you need to know about the novel coronavirus
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries