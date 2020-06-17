COVID-19 Update: State adds 1,827, Yavapai County adds 6 positive cases

The State of Arizona has recorded 40,924 positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) as of Wednesday morning, June 17, up 1,827 overnight, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Yavapai County added six cases to its total for 397 positive cases, the Yavapai County Community Health Services reported, of which 208 have recovered.

The state’s total deaths went up by 20 for a total of 1,239; Yavapai County’s death total stands at seven.

Statewide, 501,963 Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19, with 7.3% (569.3 per 100,000 population) positive. In Yavapai County, the positive rate is 1.8% (166.5 per 100,000 population).

How can we prevent the spread of COVID-19?

Symptoms of COVID-19 primarily include fever, cough, and shortness of breath. These symptoms appear two to 14 days after exposure, YCCHS states in its news release.

COVID-19 spreads between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet) via coughs or sneezes. It may also spread by touching a surface or object with the virus on it. People are thought to be most contagious when they are the sickest, though some spread is possible before people show symptoms.

Prevention starts with practicing good personal health habits: stay home when you’re sick, cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, wash your hands often with soap and water, and clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Getting plenty of rest, drinking fluids, eating healthy foods, and managing your stress may help you prevent getting COVID-19 and recover from it if you do.

Also, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the use of face masks. Click HERE for instructions.

Lessons learned about COVID-19

1 - Infection viruses know no national boundaries, thus international coordination and cooperation are essential.

2 - Strategies aimed to delay the spread of the virus - including quarantining infected persons and their contacts, lockdowns and restrictions of human mobility, and social distancing such as prohibiting public gatherings and limiting public transportations - prove to be effective to flatten the infection curve, which can help spread out the burdens on the health care system.

3 - Testing is key to slow down the spread of the virus, especially when people who contracted the virus can be asymptomatic yet infectious.

4 - The value of science cannot be clearer in this pandemic, as vaccines and therapeutic cures are ultimately what will end the spread of the virus; so are the strategic medical supply reserves.

Information

• For Yavapai County data and COVID-19 resources: www.yavapai.us/chs. For the state: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/covid-19/dashboards/index.php.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103, open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19: https://211arizona.org.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19.

• Mental health resources - #Yavapai Stronger Together: https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19.