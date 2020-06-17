Church News: Week of June 18, 2020

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — www.dcourier.com/faith-values — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online. If your listing does not change, no need to resubmit each week.

Remembering and Honoring the Granite Mountain Hotshots and All First Responders at 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 30. Prescott United Methodist Church will hold a virtual service remembering the Hotshots and honoring first responders. The service will be led by Rev. Patti Blackwood. Visit facebook.com/prescottumc and prescottumc.com. 928-778-1950.

Prescott Community Church invites you to worship Sunday at 10 a.m. at 3151 Willow Creek Road, with health protocols in place, or through the livestream via pccaz.org. Pastor Dave’s message series on the Beatitudes continues with “I’m Really Hurting, But I’m Going to Bounce Back” based on Matthew 5:4.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church — In-house worship is canceled. But the church is open — only the doors are closed! Join us Sundays at 10 a.m. for virtual online worship at www.chinovalleyumc.org. Readings for this week: Genesis 21:8-21; Psalm 86:1-10, 16-17; Romans 6:1b-11; and, Matthew 10:24-39. All are welcome!

The Praise of a Trapped Prophet — Do not be afraid. Give praise to the Lord! Worship with precautions in place: masks, hand sanitizer, physical distancing, room HEPA air purifier, sanitizing of the facility after each service. Sunday 10 a.m., Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533.

Alliance Bible Church will be honoring fathers on Father’s Day this Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pastor John will speak on “What Godly Men Teach Me.” Join us at for a time of hearing God’s Word, uplifting music and fellowship. 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549.

Aglow International Prescott Lighthouse: A ministry of God’s Love, Grace, and Power to Women and Men of All Ages, Saturday, June 27, at ’Tis Art Center, 105 S. Cortez St., 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Unity of Prescott – Sunday services are online only. You can view the service, and Rev. Richard Rogers’ weekly message, every Sunday at unityprescott.org. Past services are also available. The topic for Sunday June 21, is “If You Were 18.” We envision a world joyfully transformed through spiritual awakening.

Living Free — This fellowship is open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be held on July 18 at The Porch at 10 a.m. For information, email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. Please join us!

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott. Meditation at 10:10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

Shabbat Shlach Lecha – continuing in Numbers (chapters 13-15) with the portion of Shlach Lecha. We at Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, are discussing fears of police by the disabled; extenuating circumstances in decision making. Details, consultations and discussions are by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net. Be safe!

The work of our fathers – Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets online at 10 a.m. Sunday June 21. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. Rev. Patty Willis asks you to send photographs of your fathers (PattyCWillis@gmail.com) so that we can welcome them to this service for all the fathers in our lives.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott. Information, Bulletin and Sermon at: stlukesprescott.church. Video Worship Service Sunday’s 11 a.m. on YouTube and website. Vestry is preparing a reopening plan. Our prayers for the Yavapai-Apache Nation, Diocese of Navajoland.

For the month of June, ReVive Church will be meeting in the outdoor pavilion at Camp Yavapines, 2999 Iron Springs Road! Come and worship our God in the tall Pines this Saturday! Service starts at 11 a.m. We will be following CDC guidelines for physical distancing.

American Lutheran Church – Sunday Services are back! We are currently taking reservations for services; call us at 928-445-4348. Services are being held at 8 a.m., traditional; 9:30 a.m., contemporary; 10 a.m., traditional; and 11:30 a.m., contemporary. Visit www.americanlutheran.net for updated information on services being held during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prescott United Methodist Church — Looking Back: Moving Forward Celebrating 150 years in Prescott. 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Live-streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 a.m., Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene – A place to worship, grow and serve Christ. Prescott Nazarene worship Sunday morning at 10:30 on campus following Health and Safety Guidelines as posted on our website at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live-streaming worship is always available on our website.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church continues to hold both traditional and contemporary worship services online each Sunday. Visit our website at emmanuellutheranpv.org.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m. Wednesday service is at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

Virtual Bible School 2020 @ Prescott United Methodist Church — June 22-26 K-5th grade. This program is free to those who register at https://forms.gle/r5t7qpwJaB5jPA3s6. Every day access up to five videos published to our YouTube Channel including stories, crafts and activities — plus music videos! Free supplies delivered to your door. 928-778-1950.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding live-stream services Sunday mornings at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church annual blood drive to benefit our community. Come to the church at 2000 Shepherds Lane, Prescott, on Thursday, June 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Register at BloodHero.com and use code: StLukesEC, with chance to win a Volkswagen.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley, is complying with national directives on groups of 10. You can join us for Sunday’s worship anytime at http://tlcpv.360unite.com.

Trinity Presbyterian Church will be holding services online at 10 a.m. Sunday. Join us by visiting www.aztrinitypres.org and clicking on Facebook on the right under “Staying Connected.” YouTube channel can be accessed here as well.

Heights Church’s doors are still open … virtually that is. Our church family finds hope and peace during worship gatherings, and we’d love to share that with you. Visit the Heights Church online at heightschurch.com, click “Join us live” — Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and re-broadcast at 6 p.m.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is canceling Sunday worship until further notice due to the coronavirus. Videos of the worship service will be available on the website: www.fccprescott.org (928-445-4555).

Firm Foundation Bible Church has opened its doors for live services. Of course, common sense guidelines will be followed to keep everyone safe. Not comfortable with coming out? Don’t worry; we’ll continue live streaming at ffbcpv.org. Join us Sunday morning at 10 a.m., 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley.