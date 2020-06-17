Chino Valley man arrested, charged in cold-case serial rapes in California

A Chino Valley resident who allegedly committed a series of cold-case rapes in California has been arrested following a coordinated, interstate law enforcement effort.

Authorities in Riverside County and Yavapai County announced today, June 18, that Darin Edward Cooke, 50, was arrested after he was found living at a home in Chino Valley.

Cooke, who once lived in Riverside, is facing multiple counts of forcible rape and other felony charges.

Cook was taken into custody by YCSO deputies who located him in Prescott on May 26. According to a news release from Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), release of information about the arrest was delayed "to allow investigators from the collective agencies to complete their case for charging."

According to Corona Police Chief George Johnstone, Cooke had been living in Arizona for several years. He was extradited to California and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on Sunday and is being held in lieu of $3 million bail.

CRIMES SPAN 11 YEARS

Cooke is a convicted felon who allegedly committed at least six sexual assaults in California communities over an 11-year period, with crimes dating back almost 25 years.

The attacks happened in Riverside from 1996 to 1998, and in Corona in 2007. Four of the victims in the Riverside cases all lived in the same apartment complex as Cooke, police said.

According to Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin, during his attacks Cooke would gain control over his victims with a knife or gun.

“These were extremely violent assaults,” Hestrin said during a press conference today at the D.A.’s office in downtown Riverside. “The victims suffered. These were tremendously horrible incidents, and for some of them, their lives will never be the same.”

Cooke faces six counts of forcible rape, four counts of forcible oral copulation, three counts of assault with intent to commit rape, two counts of kidnapping and one count of forcible sexual penetration. If convicted, each of the 16 counts against Cooke carries a potential life sentence.

DNA MATCH FROM VICTIM'S TRASH

According to investigators, a DNA profile was created using evidence from crime scenes and victims starting with the first assault on April 4, 1996, combined with DNA from all the attacks, including the last reported assault on May 8, 2007. This profile was instrumental in helping cold-case investigators from the Corona and Riverside police departments. A DNA match was found in the two cities’ cases. With assistance from the FBI a possible identification was made for Cooke as the suspect.

Cooke’s Chino Valley home was then put under surveillance. Investigators collected trash from the home, where Cooke was identified as the only male resident living in the house. Using DNA from the trash, a match was confirmed and Cooke was placed under arrest, investigators said.

“DNA is powerful evidence, but it’s not the only evidence,” Hestrin said. “We will go into court and prove this case."

During Wednesday's news conference, Hestrin said Cooke terrorized his victims and the entire community.

“This individual was a true predator,” Hestrin said. “He was stalking, watching victims, waiting for them to be alone, when he would then have a chance to hold them at gunpoint or knifepoint and violently rape and assault them, over and over again.”

"We never gave up looking for this person,” Riverside police Chief Larry Gonzalez said. “I am truly sorry for the terror you, the victims, went through. It was the tenacity of the detectives in Riverside and Corona, who worked collaboratively, to solve this case.”

YCSO was asked to assist in the case and provided a lead role in coordinating the local arrest.

"I am proud of our detectives as they worked in cooperation with local and federal law enforcement partners to secure the arrest of this suspect," Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher said. "It is my hope the victims will gain some sense of closure knowing Cooke is in custody and will face justice. We were pleased to be a part of the dedicated team of professionals that saw this case to conclusion."

While there is currently no indication of crimes involving Cooke in Yavapai County, Corona police Chief George Johnstone said the investigation is ongoing. “There could be more victims who have not come forward. Please contact the Corona or Riverside police departments if you have information.”

If anyone believes they also may have been a victim, or if they have information about this case that might assist investigators, please contact Supervising DA Investigator Ryan Bodmer at (951) 955-5400.

Click to view Riverside County District Attorney June 17, 2020, press conference