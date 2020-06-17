OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 17
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Chino Valley 4th of July event canceled due to COVID-19 concerns
Event attractions, vendors moved to 50th Celebration in September

This file photo shows a Chino Valley Fourth of July fireworks show in 2016. The Town of Chino Valley announced Wednesday, June 17, that the planned 2020 Fourth of July celebration event has been canceled. "Our main concern is for the health and safety of the community, and with so many factors to consider this is really the best decision at this time,” Mayor Darryl Croft said. (Town of Chino Valley file photo)

This file photo shows a Chino Valley Fourth of July fireworks show in 2016. The Town of Chino Valley announced Wednesday, June 17, that the planned 2020 Fourth of July celebration event has been canceled. "Our main concern is for the health and safety of the community, and with so many factors to consider this is really the best decision at this time,” Mayor Darryl Croft said. (Town of Chino Valley file photo)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: June 17, 2020 7:46 p.m.

CHINO VALLEY —After extensive discussion between town leadership, staff and local authorities, Chino Valley announced in a news release on Wednesday, June 17, that the planned 2020 Fourth of July celebration event has been canceled.

“We really wanted to move forward with the celebration this year,” Mayor Darryl Croft said. “But after considering all the factors, we felt it was in the best interest of the town to cancel. Our main concern is for the health and safety of the community, and with so many factors to consider this is really the best decision at this time.”

At first, the question was whether the fire marshal would allow fireworks at the event due to Stage II fire restrictions, which were implemented by Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority and Prescott Fire Department on June 3. However, that question doesn’t matter now because the event was canceled due to coronavirus recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the office of Gov. Doug Ducey regarding large gatherings and social distancing.

Prescott Mayor Greg Mengarelli was not available for comment Wednesday, as to whether Chino Valley’s cancellation gives the city pause. However, Prescott Community Outreach Manager John Heiney said the mayor is not prepared to comment at this time.

Prescott Valley Communications Relations Coordinator Heidi Dahms Foster confirmed the town is not looking at any cancellations — Prescott Valley’s celebrations are moving forward.

Many of the attractions that had been scheduled for Chino Valley’s Fourth of July celebration will now be featured at the 50th Anniversary Golden Jubilee, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5. These attractions include vendors, inflatable play areas for children and a fireworks display.

This event, which commemorates the incorporation of Chino Valley in 1970, will be held at Memory Park, located at the corner of Palomino Road and North Road 1 West. It will be an all-day event included with the town’s annual Territorial Days Parade.

More information on the 50th anniversary event activities, including a live concert and street dance, is available by visiting chinoaz.net.

As the 50th anniversary event draws closer, staff will be monitoring CDC and local fire marshal guidelines daily and provide any updates as needed, the news release states.

In better news, the Chino Valley Town Aquatic Center, 1615 N. Road 1 East, will be open offering free admission on July 4. The center will be following the recommended guidelines for public pools as stated by the CDC and Ducey.

photo

The Chino Valley Town Aquatic Center, will be open offering free admission on July 4. (Town of Chino Valley/Courtesy)

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Town’s July 4th fireworks show to go on as planned
Chino Valley cancels Fourth of July fireworks, celebration will go on as planned
Fourth of July fireworks in Chino Valley to go on as planned
Fourth of July fireworks in Chino Valley to go on as planned
No fireworks celebration in Chino Valley
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries