Obituary Notice: James Lee McCormick
Originally Published: June 16, 2020 6:11 p.m.
James Lee McCormick, age 76, of Paulden, Arizona, passed away on June 11, 2020 in Paulden. Affordable Burial and Cremation in Chino Valley, Arizona, is in charge of the arrangements.
