Obituary: Laura Barrett

Laura Barrett, 71, died Friday, June 12, 2020.

The daughter of Palmira and Manuel Barrett, who predeceased her, she is survived by her younger sister, Cynthia Berends and her husband, Gary; brother, Richard; three nieces and a nephew.

Services will be at Sunrise Funeral Home on Saturday, June 20, at noon with interment in Morristown, New Jersey.

Information provided by survivors.