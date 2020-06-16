COVID-19 Update: Yavapai County adds 6 cases overnight for 388 total
Yavapai County — as of Tuesday, June 16 — has recorded 388 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), up six overnight from Monday, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release.
CONTACT
-For Yavapai County COVID-19 data, reopening resources and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;
-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;
-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;
-2-1-1 Arizona is also a resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19. Visit https://211arizona.org; and
-For state COVID-19 data visit www.azdhs.gov/covid-19.
Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 13, 2020
- Obituary: Dustin David Olague
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 13, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 12, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 14, 2020
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched by Arizona Department of Economic Security
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 13, 2020
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 20, 2020
- George Floyd protest comes to Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 22, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 6, 2020
- Bodies found inside buried car in Iowa; possibly the 2 missing Chino Valley residents
- Obituary: Dustin David Olague
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: