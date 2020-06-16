Amanda Colvin, Ryder and Jaxon Holland

In the early hours of May 31, 2020, our beloved Amanda Colvin and her sons, Ryder and Jaxon Holland left this realm all too soon.

Amanda Kaye Colvin was born on October 7, 1984. She lived a colorful life, sometimes to the extreme, and found her true purpose and happiness with the birth of Ryder and Jaxon.

Amanda’s compassion knew no bounds. Whether someone needed a shoulder to cry on or a smile to laugh with, her only shirt or last beer, a side to stand by or seat to sit for a while, a simple uplifting of spirit or even to be taken down a peg or two, Amanda would always be there.

She loved and gave whole-heartedly. She fiercely protected all those who were blessed to be close to her.

Throughout her life Amanda had been dealt more than a few difficult hands, but she always rebounded with strength and perseverance. Her ability to grow and adapt provided inspiration to everyone who knew her.

Amanda is survived by her parents, Stephanie Colvin and Michael Ratliff; her children, Tresson and Sheylynn, as well as her siblings, Ryan, Heather, Matt, and Michelle.

We know you are at peace as we are, wildly and freely in your true Amanda spirit.

Ryder and Jaxon left us in the most loving and nurturing way: in their mom’s embrace. As a young family they were taken too soon, but we remember both of the boys fondly.

Ryder was playful and adventurous, the older of the brothers. His unmatched sense of compassion made him shine and he always wanted to know the world around him.

Jaxon was a force to be reckoned with, sure. He was also a giant tornado of a boy while also a loving tiny-man of a son as any might ever know. Jaxon loved the outdoors more than he did the indoors, he never shied away from a snowball fight.

Ryder Wilde James Holland was born on March 30, 2013. Jaxon Christopher Michael Holland on June 30, 2015.

Ryder and Jaxon are survived by their father, Tyson Holland; their siblings, Tresson and SheyLynn. Along with their grandparents Marianne and David, Mike and Dee and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

“No one is actually dead until the ripples they cause in the world die away...” — Terry Pratchett.

The ripples felt by the loss of the three wild and beautiful souls is long and wild, and there is no other way it can be if you knew Jaxon, Ryder, and Amanda. Your presence it truly missed but will not be forgotten. Know that, wherever you are, the ripple of your effect upon our lives continues and you are loved and greatly missed.

There will be a celebration of life on June 19, 2020 at 2pm in Pinetop, Arizona. Please contact the family for details.

