OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 16
Weather  76.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Amanda Colvin, Ryder and Jaxon Holland

Amanda Colvin with her boys, Ryder and Jaxon Holland.

Amanda Colvin with her boys, Ryder and Jaxon Holland.

Originally Published: June 16, 2020 6:16 p.m.

In the early hours of May 31, 2020, our beloved Amanda Colvin and her sons, Ryder and Jaxon Holland left this realm all too soon.

Amanda Kaye Colvin was born on October 7, 1984. She lived a colorful life, sometimes to the extreme, and found her true purpose and happiness with the birth of Ryder and Jaxon.

Amanda’s compassion knew no bounds. Whether someone needed a shoulder to cry on or a smile to laugh with, her only shirt or last beer, a side to stand by or seat to sit for a while, a simple uplifting of spirit or even to be taken down a peg or two, Amanda would always be there.

She loved and gave whole-heartedly. She fiercely protected all those who were blessed to be close to her.

Throughout her life Amanda had been dealt more than a few difficult hands, but she always rebounded with strength and perseverance. Her ability to grow and adapt provided inspiration to everyone who knew her.

Amanda is survived by her parents, Stephanie Colvin and Michael Ratliff; her children, Tresson and Sheylynn, as well as her siblings, Ryan, Heather, Matt, and Michelle.

We know you are at peace as we are, wildly and freely in your true Amanda spirit.

Ryder and Jaxon left us in the most loving and nurturing way: in their mom’s embrace. As a young family they were taken too soon, but we remember both of the boys fondly.

Ryder was playful and adventurous, the older of the brothers. His unmatched sense of compassion made him shine and he always wanted to know the world around him.

Jaxon was a force to be reckoned with, sure. He was also a giant tornado of a boy while also a loving tiny-man of a son as any might ever know. Jaxon loved the outdoors more than he did the indoors, he never shied away from a snowball fight.

Ryder Wilde James Holland was born on March 30, 2013. Jaxon Christopher Michael Holland on June 30, 2015.

Ryder and Jaxon are survived by their father, Tyson Holland; their siblings, Tresson and SheyLynn. Along with their grandparents Marianne and David, Mike and Dee and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

“No one is actually dead until the ripples they cause in the world die away...” — Terry Pratchett.

The ripples felt by the loss of the three wild and beautiful souls is long and wild, and there is no other way it can be if you knew Jaxon, Ryder, and Amanda. Your presence it truly missed but will not be forgotten. Know that, wherever you are, the ripple of your effect upon our lives continues and you are loved and greatly missed.

There will be a celebration of life on June 19, 2020 at 2pm in Pinetop, Arizona. Please contact the family for details.

Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Amanda, Jaxon and Ryder’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary Notices: Amanda Colvin, Ryder W. James Holland and Jaxon Christopher Michael Holland
Birth: Jaxon Christopher Michael Holland
Birth: Ryder Wylde James Holland
Birth: Ryder Wylde James Holland
Birth: Jaxon Ryder Townsend
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries