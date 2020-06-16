Adoption Spotlight: Jaiden
Originally Published: June 16, 2020 5:53 p.m.
Jaiden is an energetic, charming boy who loves soccer and dogs – especially puppies.
In his free time, he likes to play Legos and dreams of going to Legoland someday.
Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
