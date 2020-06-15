Yavapai County Free Library District libraries re-open for appointment visits

Yavapai County Free Library District (YCFLD) libraries reopened today, Monday, June 15. Patrons will be able to visit their community branch libraries once again to browse the shelves and use the many services they've come to rely on, according to a news release from Yavapai County Board of Supervisors.

To maximize safety, the number of people in the building at one time, as well as some services, will be limited.

Until further notice, library visits are by appointment only. Sneeze guards have been installed and we recommend all patrons follow CDC guidelines for wearing masks, sanitizing hands, and keeping a physical distance of 6 feet. Restrooms will be closed, computer stations and times will be limited, and meeting rooms will not be available.

"We ask that patrons return all materials to the book drop before entering the building, so items can be quarantined before circulating," Yavapai County Public Information Officer David McAtee said in the news release. "When inside the library, any items patrons handle but don't check out must be left at a re-shelving station to be cleaned before being returned to the shelf. In addition, we are not accepting donations of physical materials [books, DVDs, etc.] at this time. Please do not come to the library if you’re feeling sick."

In the news release, the Library District staff and administration expressed appreciation for patrons’ patience and understanding during these difficult times. "We are honored to serve the public and will continue to look for ways to do so safely."

Visit ycfld.org to find your library's hours and contact info. Call your District library with any questions.

District branches are located in Ash Fork, Bagdad, Beaver Creek, Black Canyon City, Clarkdale, Congress, Cordes Lakes, Crown King, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer, Paulden, Seligman, Spring Valley, Wilhoit, and Yarnell.



For the most current district library news, visit the YCFLD Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/YCFLD.

Information provided by Yavapai County Free Library District.