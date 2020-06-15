OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, June 15
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Farmers Market reopens modified market for summer season

A modified Prescott Farmers Market began June 13. The market is open 7:30 a.m. to noon this summer until Oct. 31 at Yavapai College in Prescott. (Courier file photo)

A modified Prescott Farmers Market began June 13. The market is open 7:30 a.m. to noon this summer until Oct. 31 at Yavapai College in Prescott. (Courier file photo)

Originally Published: June 15, 2020 6:42 p.m.

This past Saturday, the Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) reopened a modified market from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Yavapai College in parking lots A & B, according to a news release.

The summer market will run every Saturday through Oct. 31. Due to the continued risk associated with COVID-19, PFM has implemented significant measures to help protect the health of customers, vendors, and the community.

Since mid-March, PFM has been offering online ordering and drive-through, pick-up only. For now, the market will replace this program while staff continue to evaluate the need and capacity for continuing to provide additional shopping options.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Customers can make their trip the PFM safer, healthier and more convenient for everyone by keeping the following guidelines in mind:

• Face coverings are recommended. The first hour of the market will be reserved for senior, disabled or immune-compromised customers.

• If you are sick or have been in contact with a sick person, stay home.

• Please leave pets at home (service animals are welcome).

• Maintain 6 feet of physical distance as much as possible.

For more information about the safety measures PFM has implemented to protect against COVID-19, visit https://www.prescottfarmersmarket.org/reopening-a-modified-market/.

Customers can swipe their SNAP/EBT, Pandemic-EBT, debit or credit cards to receive tokens at the information booth.

The Double Up Food Bucks Arizona program allows customers to double their SNAP/Pandemic EBT benefits at the market, with no daily limit.

All vendors accept cash. All markets operated by PFM are pet-free events.

As a vital part of the economy, the mission of Prescott Farmers Market is to support and expand local agriculture, cultivate a healthy community and increase access to affordable local food. PFM is a nonprofit organization.

For more information, visit www.prescottfarmersmarket.org or call 928-713-1227.

Information provided by the Prescott Farmers Market.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Prescott Farmers Market reopens June 13 with modified market for summer season
Farmers market ‘pops up’ in Granville
Prescott Farmers Market summer season begins
Local farmers markets open for summer
Local farmers markets open for winter season this Saturday
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries