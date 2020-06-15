Prescott Farmers Market reopens modified market for summer season

This past Saturday, the Prescott Farmers Market (PFM) reopened a modified market from 7:30 a.m. to noon at Yavapai College in parking lots A & B, according to a news release.

The summer market will run every Saturday through Oct. 31. Due to the continued risk associated with COVID-19, PFM has implemented significant measures to help protect the health of customers, vendors, and the community.

Since mid-March, PFM has been offering online ordering and drive-through, pick-up only. For now, the market will replace this program while staff continue to evaluate the need and capacity for continuing to provide additional shopping options.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Customers can make their trip the PFM safer, healthier and more convenient for everyone by keeping the following guidelines in mind:

• Face coverings are recommended. The first hour of the market will be reserved for senior, disabled or immune-compromised customers.

• If you are sick or have been in contact with a sick person, stay home.

• Please leave pets at home (service animals are welcome).

• Maintain 6 feet of physical distance as much as possible.

For more information about the safety measures PFM has implemented to protect against COVID-19, visit https://www.prescottfarmersmarket.org/reopening-a-modified-market/.

Customers can swipe their SNAP/EBT, Pandemic-EBT, debit or credit cards to receive tokens at the information booth.

The Double Up Food Bucks Arizona program allows customers to double their SNAP/Pandemic EBT benefits at the market, with no daily limit.

All vendors accept cash. All markets operated by PFM are pet-free events.

As a vital part of the economy, the mission of Prescott Farmers Market is to support and expand local agriculture, cultivate a healthy community and increase access to affordable local food. PFM is a nonprofit organization.

For more information, visit www.prescottfarmersmarket.org or call 928-713-1227.

Information provided by the Prescott Farmers Market.