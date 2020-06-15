Police share safety, security tips to protect your home while traveling

The Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) recently provided several safety and security measures that residents can take to protect their house while traveling away from home.

Before you leave, it is important to make sure that each of the measures you choose are in place and are functioning properly, according to a PVPD release.

There are two basic methods to keep your home safe while you are away:

• The first is to deter intruders, which can be done by installing a home security system, replacing older entry doors, install strong locks and making sure the house is secure when you leave.

• The second method is to conceal your absence. Ask a friend to monitor your home and maintain your yard. Install programmable light switches. Do not publicize your absence on social media and stop your mail.

Police Chief Steve Roser reminded residents of the House Watch Program, which the police department provides.

“Both police volunteers and patrol officers will be conducting house vacation watches and special house watches 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Roser said in a statement.

Residents may request this service by going to the department’s website at pvaz.net, clicking on “Programs” and then clicking on “House Watch.”

A direct link is available at pvaz.net/FormCenter/Police-Department-7/House-Watch-Program-79.

The form will be submitted directly off the website.

“A strong neighborhood is a safe neighborhood. Get to know your neighbors and look out for each other. If you see something, say something,” Roser said in the release.