Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
MVD reminder: Offices limited to appointments only; license expiration dates extended
License expiration dates between March-September extended six months

During the coronavirus pandemic, Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) is encouraging customers to use online services at at azmvdnow.gov or through ServiceArizona.com. MVD offices have remained open by appointment only by calling 602-712-2700 during normal weekday business hours. (MVD)

Originally Published: June 15, 2020 2:01 p.m.

Throughout this public health situation, Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division (MVD) offices have remained open with one caveat: appointments are required.

According to an MVD news release Monday, June 15, appointments are available for customers who need to get their driver license for the first time as well as first-time vehicle registrations.

Most other services are available online through secure, personal accounts at azmvdnow.gov or through ServiceArizona.com.

Scheduling an appointment must be done through the MVD statewide customer service phone line at 602-712-2700 during normal weekday business hours. Because call volume is typically very high, and phone-in transactions take more time than in-person services, customers are likely to experience waits of 30 minutes or more when calling in.

"MVD apologizes for the inconvenience while services are modified to meet social distancing and other pandemic safety protocols," ADOT said in the release. "MVD encourages customers to use online services whenever possible for convenience and to reduce both the phone traffic on the statewide line and potential customer traffic at physical locations."

Most Authorized Third Party offices are open, many of which can provide the full range of MVD services. For information on hours, locations and services, please visit azdot.gov or click this direct link.

LICENSE EXPIRATION DATES EXTENDED

Customers whose driver license expires between March and September of this year have automatically had that date extended by six months. No office visit is needed until the new date. This extended expiration date is updated in the MVD customer’s motor vehicle record.

MVD has also begun a new process of providing items such as registration tabs, license plates, titles and other documents to customers. Plates and tabs are sent to the customer through the U.S. Postal Service while titles and most other documents are recorded electronically on each customer’s online MVD account, which customers can securely access through azmvdnow.gov.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division.

