OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, June 15
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

MATFORCE announces 2020 youth poster contest winners

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scott Reed, left, with MATFORCE poster contest winner Talen Crawford. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Scott Reed, left, with MATFORCE poster contest winner Talen Crawford. (YCSO/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: June 15, 2020 6:33 p.m.

photo

Cameron Price, Youth Poster Contest Grand Prize Winner. (YCSO/Courtesy)

MATFORCE’s Youth Poster Contest is an annual event held to raise awareness among youth about the risks of drug and alcohol abuse. Each year the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office assists in promoting this contest to students across the county.

Deputy Scott Reed, law enforcement education deputy on the community relations team with YCSO, has helped with this contest since it began.

“I love being a part of the Youth Poster contest each year because the messaging and artwork the kids create are amazing. It’s an honor to be involved in a program that encourages kids to talk about the dangers of drug use and how to stay healthy,” Reed said in a statement.

The grand prize winning posters are scheduled to be featured on MATFORCE substance abuse awareness materials throughout 2020.

Grand Prize Winners:

• Cameron Price, Age 12, Acorn Montessori School - K-6th Grade

• Angelina Jonas, Age 16, Bradshaw Mountain High School - 7th-12th Grade

Age Category Winners:

• Bryan Kelley, Age 9, Beaver Creek School (Rimrock) - Age 9/10 Category Winner

• Josh Chavez, Age 12, Acorn Montessori (Prescott Valley) - Age 11/12 Category Winner

• Talen Crawford, Age 14, Mountain View Prep (Cottonwood) - Age 13/14 Category Winner

• Anastasiya Jonas, Age 16, Bradshaw Mountain High School (Prescott Valley) - Age 15/16 Category Winner

• Lacey Rather, Age 17, Camp Verde High School (Camp Verde) - Age 17/18 Category Winner

Pizza Box Topper Winner:

• Jaydon Robinson, Age 14 (Chino Valley) – Pizza Box Topper Category Winner

Grand prize and all category winning posters can be viewed at matforce.org.

A poster roadshow display will exhibit winning entries as well as honorable mention artwork throughout organizations in Yavapai County.

To participate in the roadshow and display winning entries at your organization please contact Nikki Rosson at 928-708-0100 or nrosson@matforceaz.org.

photo

From left to right: Anastasiya Jonas, YCSO Deputy Scott Reed and Angelina Jonas, the Youth Poster Contest Grand Prize Winner. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

MATForce announces 2015 Youth Poster Contest winners
MATFORCE poster contest winner asks, 'How about love?'
MATForce announces 2015 Youth Poster Contest winners
Local kids encouraged to take part in anti-drug poster contest
Cash prizes offered in the MatForce Youth Poster Contest
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries