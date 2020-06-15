MATFORCE announces 2020 youth poster contest winners

MATFORCE’s Youth Poster Contest is an annual event held to raise awareness among youth about the risks of drug and alcohol abuse. Each year the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office assists in promoting this contest to students across the county.

Deputy Scott Reed, law enforcement education deputy on the community relations team with YCSO, has helped with this contest since it began.

“I love being a part of the Youth Poster contest each year because the messaging and artwork the kids create are amazing. It’s an honor to be involved in a program that encourages kids to talk about the dangers of drug use and how to stay healthy,” Reed said in a statement.

The grand prize winning posters are scheduled to be featured on MATFORCE substance abuse awareness materials throughout 2020.

Grand Prize Winners:

• Cameron Price, Age 12, Acorn Montessori School - K-6th Grade

• Angelina Jonas, Age 16, Bradshaw Mountain High School - 7th-12th Grade

Age Category Winners:

• Bryan Kelley, Age 9, Beaver Creek School (Rimrock) - Age 9/10 Category Winner

• Josh Chavez, Age 12, Acorn Montessori (Prescott Valley) - Age 11/12 Category Winner

• Talen Crawford, Age 14, Mountain View Prep (Cottonwood) - Age 13/14 Category Winner

• Anastasiya Jonas, Age 16, Bradshaw Mountain High School (Prescott Valley) - Age 15/16 Category Winner

• Lacey Rather, Age 17, Camp Verde High School (Camp Verde) - Age 17/18 Category Winner

Pizza Box Topper Winner:

• Jaydon Robinson, Age 14 (Chino Valley) – Pizza Box Topper Category Winner

Grand prize and all category winning posters can be viewed at matforce.org.

A poster roadshow display will exhibit winning entries as well as honorable mention artwork throughout organizations in Yavapai County.

To participate in the roadshow and display winning entries at your organization please contact Nikki Rosson at 928-708-0100 or nrosson@matforceaz.org.