COVID-19 Dashboard: Yavapai County has recorded 382 confirmed cases; peak may be coming

Yavapai County has recorded 382 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), up 20 over the weekend, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Monday, June 15. This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: June 15, 2020 12:38 p.m.

Yavapai County has recorded 382 confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus), up 20 over the weekend, according to a Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) news release Monday, June 15.

GROWING STATE NUMBERS

New, confirmed cases in Arizona totaled a record 7,121 from May 31 to June 6, according to the latest data published Friday by the Arizona Department of Health Services. That represents an increase of 2,504, or about 54%, compared with the week of May 24 to 30. 

Statewide, the percentage of positive tests has also been increasing since late April, from 5% to 13%.

“More people who are seeking testing have the virus,” Dr. Cara Christ, the state health director, said Friday. "Increased testing has contributed to the increase in cases, and I think that it is telling us, though, that we do have spread within our communities."

PEAK COULD BE COMING

Dr. Christ is aware of predicted peaks in July or August, but she said she can’t make any determinations.

“We are always planning for the worst-case scenario, hoping for the best and that future peaks can be mitigated” Christ said.

The state health department is focusing on public education, which includes teaching people about contact tracing, along with how to avoid getting sick by wearing a mask or avoiding large gatherings. 

“We are actively working on contact tracing,” Christ said, adding that it’s important to teach the public what it is and how to break the chain of transmission.

YCCHS is asking all Yavapai County residents to help protect families, friends and neighbors from COVID-19 by physically distancing, wearing a mask when being physically distancing isn’t possible – and in public places and being vigilant with good hygiene, and disinfecting surfaces as much as possible including your phone.

CONTACT

-For Yavapai County COVID-19 data, reopening resources and PPE donations, visit Yavapai.us/chs;

-The Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call 928-442-5103 for up-to-date local information;

-The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by dialing 2-1-1 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily;

-2-1-1 Arizona is also a resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19. Visit https://211arizona.org; and

-For state COVID-19 data visit www.azdhs.gov/covid-19.

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

