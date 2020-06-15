City identifies political sign-free zones, regulations

With the upcoming elections, the City of Prescott is reminding citizens and candidates for office about local political sign regulations.

While residents and business owners have the option of placing political signs on their private property, a news release from the city notes that Prescott has imposed zones where signs are not allowed in the city rights-of-way.

“Arizona state statute (A.R.S. 16-1019) allows for placement of political signs in city right-of-way except where the City Council has created sign free zones by resolution,” the news release states.

On Jan. 22, 2019, the Prescott City Council approved a resolution creating two sign-free zones in areas of the city that are well known for visitors and tourists. The goal was to better protect the scenic and aesthetic appeal of Prescott’s most visited locations.

“Creation of these sign-free zones allows the city to remove political signs that are placed in city right-of-way within those areas,” the news release adds. “In the event that political and other temporary signs are found in city right-of-way within these zones, the Neighborhood Services Division will remove the signs and contact the owners to reclaim them.”

(The affected zones are found marked in yellow in the corresponding maps.)

Outside of the sign-free zones, political signs are allowed in the right-of-way. “However, even where allowed, the signs cannot impede line-of-sight for traffic or pose a danger to pedestrians using public sidewalks or right-of-way,” says the news release, adding, “Generally speaking, city right-of-way extends approximately 10 feet from the edge of the street.”

Still, circumstances will vary based on the property, and residents can get more information by contacting the city’s Neighborhood Services Division at 928-777-1320 or online at: code.compliance@prescott-az.gov.

A map of the affected areas is available with this story on dCourier.com and on the City of Prescott website homepage at www.prescott-az.gov by searching “sign free zones.”