OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, June 14
Weather  83.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

State Update: Arizona coronavirus death toll rises by 3, now at 1,186

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 14, 2020 2:45 p.m.

PHOENIX — Arizona's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has risen by 3 and the number of COVID-19 cases reported statewide is up by 1,233 as a surge of new cases continues.

Figures posted Sunday by the state Department of Health Services put the total number of COVID-19-related deaths at 1,186 with 35,691 confirmed cases.

Two weeks ago there were just over than 20,000 cases and 917 deaths.

Yavapai County Community Health Services has not updated their dashboard since Friday.

The department reported that 1,457 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday, the 13th straight day with at least 1,000 hospitalizations for COIVD-19. The state's hospitals were at 84% capacity, the fifth straight day they were above 80%, the cutoff for stopping elective surgeries to save space for a potential surge in virus cases. Health department officials said Thursday there were not yet halting surgeries as they review the capacity numbers.

According to the hospital-data reported to the state, the 1,457 people who were in the hospital on Saturday for COVID-19 included a record 452 in ICE beds.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in 2 to 3 weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona surge of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continues
COVID-19 Dashboard: Yavapai County has recorded 353 confirmed cases; new ICU bed count method
State sees 3rd straight day of 1,000-plus COVID-19 confirmed cases reported
Navajo Nation reports 69 more cases; death toll rises by 2
Arizona releases demographic information on virus deaths
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries