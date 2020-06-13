Territorial Days Arts & Crafts Show in downtown Prescott sign of normalcy
The Territorial Days Arts & Crafts Show is underway today and Sunday, June 13-14, as the first courthouse plaza event since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The show runs today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols are in effect, with visitors encouraged to wear face coverings and observe social distancing.
On the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza, the show highlights handcrafted items from over 100 vendors.
For more information, visit www.prescott.org or call 928-445-2000, ext. 112.
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 7, 2020
- Obituary: Dustin David Olague
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 5, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 11, 2020
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched by Arizona Department of Economic Security
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 13, 2020
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 20, 2020
- George Floyd protest comes to Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 22, 2020
- Bodies found inside buried car in Iowa; possibly the 2 missing Chino Valley residents
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 16, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: