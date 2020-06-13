Territorial Days Arts & Crafts Show in downtown Prescott sign of normalcy

The Territorial Days Arts & Crafts Show is underway today and Sunday, June 13-14, as the first courthouse plaza event since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The show runs today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols are in effect, with visitors encouraged to wear face coverings and observe social distancing.

On the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza, the show highlights handcrafted items from over 100 vendors.

For more information, visit www.prescott.org or call 928-445-2000, ext. 112.