Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 13
Territorial Days Arts & Crafts Show in downtown Prescott sign of normalcy

Eleanor and Arthur Roth of Prescott enjoy a walk through the Territorial Days Arts & Crafts Show in downtown Prescott on Saturday morning, June 13, 2020, looking at vendors' booths. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)

Eleanor and Arthur Roth of Prescott enjoy a walk through the Territorial Days Arts & Crafts Show in downtown Prescott on Saturday morning, June 13, 2020, looking at vendors' booths. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)

Originally Published: June 13, 2020 9:59 a.m.

photo

A family strolls through the Territorial Days Arts & Crafts Show in downtown Prescott on Saturday morning, June 13, 2020. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)

The Territorial Days Arts & Crafts Show is underway today and Sunday, June 13-14, as the first courthouse plaza event since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The show runs today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by the Prescott Chamber of Commerce.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols are in effect, with visitors encouraged to wear face coverings and observe social distancing.

On the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza, the show highlights handcrafted items from over 100 vendors.

For more information, visit www.prescott.org or call 928-445-2000, ext. 112.

photo

Visitors to the Territorial Days Arts & Crafts Show in downtown Prescott on Saturday, June 13, 2020, look at a vendor's wares. (Tim Wiederaenders/Courier)

