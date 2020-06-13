OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 13
Weather  63.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Officials seek to nab alligator spotted in Kansas creek

This 5-foot alligator is believed to be one of two stolen from a pet store in the northeastern Kansas city of Manhattan last weekend. A man called 911 to report seeing the gator while he was walking along the Linear Park Trail at Wildcat Creek. (City of Manhattan)

This 5-foot alligator is believed to be one of two stolen from a pet store in the northeastern Kansas city of Manhattan last weekend. A man called 911 to report seeing the gator while he was walking along the Linear Park Trail at Wildcat Creek. (City of Manhattan)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 13, 2020 1:02 a.m.

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Authorities in Kansas have closed a trail around a creek as they try to catch an alligator spotted there.

The 5-foot alligator is believed to be one of two stolen from a pet store in the northeastern Kansas city of Manhattan last weekend, the Mercury reported. A man called 911 to report seeing an alligator while he was walking along Linear Park Trail on Wednesday. Animal control officers who responded saw the animal lounging on a log in Wildcat Creek.

The trail was closed, and officials set traps overnight in hopes of catching the reptile. Authorities said they don’t know how the alligator made it into the creek or whether the other alligator stolen on June 5 from Manhattan Reptile World is also on the loose.

Officials have asked anyone who spots either alligator to call police.

Manhattan, with a population of more than 53,000 people, is home to Kansas State University.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Florida authorities warn of road rage among mating gators
Deputies: Alligator bit off piece of patrol car in Louisiana
Investigators want to know who left gator in Lake Michigan
Sheriff: Charges unlikely after 2-year-old killed by gator
Gator wrangler returns reptile hit by big-rig to the wild
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries