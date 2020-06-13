OFFERS
Obituary: Raymond A. Jenkins

Originally Published: June 13, 2020 6:45 p.m.

Ray was born on July 01, 1925 in El Cerrito, California, and returned to his eternal home on June 03, 2020 at the age of 94.

He was a devoted husband to Jeanne, who passed away in 2017. They lived a full life. They enjoyed travel and had many adventures across America. Ray and Jeanne had many outdoor hobbies including boating, fishing and flying. Ray was a WWII pilot and remained an avid flyer till 85 years old.

Ray was a master sculptor and artist. In his youth, he was a cowboy and horseman. Ray started investing in the Prescott area in the early ’60s and owned the Ranch Motel and Pineview Motel in Prescott. He was well known and respected throughout the Prescott area. He was and still is loved and respected by his family and friends.

Ray is survived by his son, Scott Jenkins; stepsons, Richard and his wife Jennie, and Raymond Kirkpatrick; daughter-in-law, Zell Jenkins Higgins and her husband Dave; six grandsons, Zack Hinshaw, Rob Jenkins, Rick Jenkins, Danny Jenkins, Dennis Jenkins and Ryan Kirkpatrick; and five great-grandchildren, and five great, great-grandchildren.

Ray was blessed to have five living generations.

Information provided by survivors.

