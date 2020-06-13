Obituary: Penny Lynn Robertson (Blakeley)

Penny Lynn Robertson (Blakeley), born December 9, 1956 ran into the arms of Jesus May 22, 2020. Penny was born and raised in Dayton, Ohio. Penny graduated from high school early so she could get a headstart to what would be her lifelong career and passion of being a NICU and L&D nurse.

In 1979, she moved to Las Vegas. It was in Vegas that she met and married her husband Chuck and started a family. They raised their two children in Las Vegas until Chuck’s retirement moved them to Prescott in 2008.

Many marveled at Penny’s strength the last couple of years when she beat cancer (again) and endured losing Chuck in 2018 after 35 years of marriage.

Penny’s passing leaves a hole in so many hearts. Her children and their spouses, Charles and Kara Robertson and Rebecca and Luther Kraxberger, who never doubted their Mom and mother-in-law’s love and dedication to them. Her grandbabies, Sawyer, Lyla, Hazel, Kora, and Bennett, who loved their Mema very much. Her father, Don Blakeley. Her brothers and sisters-in-love, Don and Jill and Sam and Sue. Her many nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and their children. The nurses that worked alongside her during her career. The Republican Women of Prescott of which she was a proud member. And, her dear friends in Teacups & Bible Study.

Penny’s life will be celebrated at The Heights Church on June 27, 2020 at 10 a.m.

Penny spent her life saving babies. In lieu of flowers, Penny’s family asks that you make a donation in her name to the Community Pregnancy Center.

