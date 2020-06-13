Obituary Notice: Joseph Vincent ‘Joe’ Amore
Originally Published: June 13, 2020 6:41 p.m.
Joseph Vincent ‘Joe’ Amore, 78, of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away on May 8, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Lifepoint Church, 10100 E. Highway 69 in Prescott Valley, with Military Honors following. Burial will be at 9:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road in Phoenix.
Heritage Memory Mortuary assisted with the final arrangements.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 7, 2020
- Obituary: Dustin David Olague
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 8, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 12, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 9, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 11, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 8, 2020
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program launched by Arizona Department of Economic Security
- 4 people die in head-on collision on Highway 169 in Dewey
- Editorial cartoon (2): May 20, 2020
- George Floyd protest comes to Prescott Valley
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 22, 2020
- Bodies found inside buried car in Iowa; possibly the 2 missing Chino Valley residents
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 7, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): June 6, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): June 10, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (1): May 16, 2020
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: