Obituary Notice: Joseph Vincent ‘Joe’ Amore

Joseph Vincent ‘Joe’ Amore, 78, of Prescott Valley, Arizona passed away on May 8, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the Lifepoint Church, 10100 E. Highway 69 in Prescott Valley, with Military Honors following. Burial will be at 9:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Road in Phoenix.

Heritage Memory Mortuary assisted with the final arrangements.