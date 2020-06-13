Obituary Notice: Jerolyn Davidson
Originally Published: June 13, 2020 6:43 p.m.
Jerolyn Davidson, age 75, of Prescott, Arizona, was born on December 13, 1944 in Hartford, Connecticut and passed away on June 5, 2020 in Prescott.
Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
