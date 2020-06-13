OFFERS
Obituary: Jesse Wayne Ragan

Jesse Wayne Ragan

Jesse Wayne Ragan

Originally Published: June 13, 2020 7:02 p.m.

Jesse Wayne Ragan, 68, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, succumbed to cancer at the comfort of his own home surrounded by family on May 27, 2020.

Jesse is survived by his wife, Jerrie of 51 years; daughters, Tracie Castro, Patricia Robinson; and son, Michael Ragan; sisters, Betty Black, Delores Ragan and Billie Sue English; seven grandchildren, Trey, Trysta, Naomi, Kirra, Lyric, Jennie Taylor and Brayden; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Jesse was a loving father, husband, uncle, grandfather, and friend to everyone.

Jesse was born February 26, 1952 in Galveston, Texas. He is the son of William Paul Ragan and Mamie Lee Coward. On May 9, 1969, he married Jeraldine Marie Ricicar in Galveston, Texas. Jesse lived in Texas until 1987, and then he moved the family to Arizona. He loved going to the gym, working out and spending time with his children and grandchildren whenever he could. He loved sports, especially football, where his favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys.

Jesse is a Veteran and is very proud to be a Marine. Jesse was always patriotic, loved America and had no problem telling anyone. He completed his GED, and has completed multiple electrical related trainings and tech schools within Mining and Industrial areas. He worked in Texas and Arizona. He worked as a Master Electrician for 30 years, but he had to give up the career he loved due to his health.

Jesse was always there to help relatives and friends with household/electrical projects or whatever else people needed him for.

A memorial with full military honors and a Catholic blessing will be held from 1:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home & Crematory Bradshaw Chapel on Saturday, June 27, 2020. Memorial donations can be made to www.gofundme.com under “Jesse Ragan Memorial Fund” or to a direct family member. The family will appreciate any help.

Information provided by survivors.

