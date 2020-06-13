OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, June 14
Weather  57.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Jeffrey 'Jeff' Lown

Jeffrey “Jeff” Lown

Jeffrey “Jeff” Lown

Originally Published: June 13, 2020 7:01 p.m.

Jeffrey “Jeff” Lown, 61, of Chino Valley, Arizona, formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, died Friday, June 5, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at North English Cemetery in North English, Iowa. Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa, assisted the family with arrangements.

Jeff was born on August 3, 1958, in Sonoma, California, the son of Keith and Winona (Butterfield) Lown. He graduated from Center Point High School. Jeff grew up in Iowa but spent the last 12 years living in Arizona — he loved it there! Jeff worked in construction as a carpenter all his life, and he loved watching and going to any NASCAR race. He went out of his way to help people and could fix anything. His kindness and generosity will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his mother, Winona Lown Richardson of Marion; children, Kelsey (Nick) Trier of Marion, Roni Lown of Cedar Rapids, and Jeffrey “Caleb” Lown of Cedar Rapids; siblings, Myron (Esther) Lown of Vinton, Iowa, Linda (Marwan) Kabbani of Kenner, Louisiana, and Susie (Kemp) Huebner of Atlantic, Iowa; four grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Keith Lown.

Memorials may be directed to the family in care of Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3855 Katz Drive, Marion, Iowa, 52302. Please share a memory of Jeff at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Alice Gretchen (Wacker) Schlacke
Obituary: Gary Vernon Carman
Engagement: Sawyer-Welder
Obituary: Jeffrey (Jeff) Scott James
Obituary: Lawrence H. Corkery

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries