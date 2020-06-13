Obituary: Jack Kevin Hermance

Jack Kevin Hermance was born on February 12, 1962 in Orange, Calif. He grew up in Tustin, Calif., where he fondly remembered his time playing football and fishing in the ocean with his friends.

He moved to Chino Valley, Ariz. in 1995, where he raised his three children and was an active member in the community. He was a skilled carpenter who specialized in detailed finish work, although those who knew him knew he could build anything. Kevin was known for being exceptionally honest, hardworking and generous with his time and talents. Everyone who met him was impressed with the quality of character he carried himself with. When he wasn’t in his workshop building something, you could find Kevin outside in his yard, bonding with the animals that flocked to him or dropping everything to go help anyone who needed anything, especially his children.

A service to celebrate the incredible man who was Kevin Hermance will be held June 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Chino Valley Word of Life church. In lieu of flowers, we are asking for donations be made to the Chino Valley Word of Life Church to which Kevin belonged and felt greatly contributed to this life and his eternity.

Information provided by survivors.