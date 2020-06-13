Obituary: Dennis (Eddie) Carroll
Originally Published: June 13, 2020 6:56 p.m.
Dennis (Eddie) Carroll went to Heaven with the angels on June 8, 2020.
Loving husband to Nancy and father to Dennis II, Timothy, John and Brian.
Services will be on June 19, at 10:00 a.m., at Ruffner-Wakelin, 303 S. Cortez in Prescott. Mass will be at St. Catherine Laboure, 2062 Highway 89 in Chino Valley, at 1:00 p.m.
Information provided by survivors.
